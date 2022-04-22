2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets helping Zach Wilson in this 7-round mock draft
The New York Jets are sitting very pretty in this NFL Draft with five picks in the first three rounds. When we look at mocks, we like to focus on needs. The Jets need everything except the quarterback.
Having a loaded set of picks in this draft, they have a chance to make magic happen. The Jets have a haul this year, some of which was due to them unloading Sam Darnold to the Panthers. When you look back, it looks even better than it did, as the Panthers might use their sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft on a quarterback anyway.
The Jets need to come away from this draft, with multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Also, just in general a clear direction of where they want this offense to go. It’s a bit split right now, so picking players that not only fit the system but give the team an identity should be at the forefront of each pic.
1st round 4th overall- Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati
While this might be high for a cornerback, he’s an electric player if Gardner can reach his elite level. In five years, when we look back, if he ends up being a top-seven corner, I don’t think it will matter if the Jets took him here. He never allowed a touchdown in college, and the Jets have not had an actual lockdown corner since Revis, which was far too long ago.
1st round 10th overall- Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State
This should be a no-brainer here. Zach Wilson needs talent, and the Jets just lost Jameson Crowder and need an elite outside threat. This is now a workable offense if they can match him with Corey Davis on the outside and Moore in the slot. They also upgraded the tight end position. Unlike when they had Darnold, the Jets seem set on filling their young quarterback with options.
2nd round 35th overall- Devin Llyod, LB Utah
This would be a gift from the football gods to get one of the best linebackers in the draft at 35. He will fit in well with the system and has excellent ability in coverage, sideline-to-sideline, and can even rush if needed. Considering what the current Jets head coach did with Fred Warner, the sky is the limit for Llyod to be one of the better players at his position in the game.
2nd round 38th overall- Jaquan Brisker, S Penn State
Marcus Maye is gone, and Ashtyn Davis does not look like a legit full-time starter. If needed, Brisker can do multiple things on the field, slot, safety spots, and dime linebacker. The Jets’ defense could be one of weakest overall defenses in the league and maybe one of the worst secondaries in football. Getting Brisker will jump them up a bit.
3rd round 69th overall- Drake Jackson, EDGE USC
This is much more of a need than I think the average Jets fans believe. Yes, Carl Lawson got the bag but just had a horrific injury for his position tearing his Achilles tendon. Drake Jackson can come in on day one and be a situational pass-rusher at a minimum. But, if Lawson needs more time, I don’t have an issue with him coming on the field for multiple downs.
In San Fransisco, when Salah ran the defense, they had a great rotation of defensive linemen, and I would look for that to continue. While he came in at 250 at the combine, he was about 15lbs heavier at his pro-day.
4th round 111st overall- Rasheed Walker, OT Penn State
There are substantial questions about past first-round pick Mechai Bechton, his weight is an issue, and he can’t stay healthy. Right now, he’s slated to go over to right tackle as they are worried he can’t sustain an entire season at left tackle. Adding in Walker here will give them more depth, and if they need to move people around the line if Bechton continues on his injury trend.
4th round 117th overall- Kyren Williams, RB Notre Dame
Another dramatic fall, but it’s more than possible with his testing. His tape tells a different story, but now you are split on which one you choose to use. When you watch him play, you think this is a solid RB1, then he goes out and runs a 4.65 and shows weaknesses in overall athleticism.
But he would be a great backup to Carter and take over that Tevin Coleman role on a much cheaper deal. I still believe in his tape over his testing; if he ran in the 4.4s, Kyren would not make it past the top of the second round.
5th round 146th overall- Charlie Kolar, TE Iowa State
This is just adding more weapons for their young QB. They have already started revamping the TE room in New York. Adding more pass-catching options for Zach Wilson will never hurt, and there is good value here, even if he only plays on 3rd or 4th downs. This is a big massive red zone target; while I don’t expect him to line up outside, inside the red zone, he’s a matchup nightmare.
5th round 163rd overall- Joshua Ezeudu, IOL UNC
You can never have enough offensive linemen, and the Jets need depth on the inside. With his size, he can move around to center or guard. I don’t imagine we would see him over at the tackle slot, but I would never count anything out with how injured the Jet’s offensive line seems to be every year.