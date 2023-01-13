2023 NFL Draft: Mock draft for first 10 picks of first round
With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, the draft order for the 2023 NFL Draft began to take shape with at least the first 10 picks of the first round finalized. There was plenty of drama in the final week as the battle for the top pick came down to the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.
Ultimately it went to the Bears as they would lose to the Minnesota Vikings while the Houston Texans would have a come-from-behind win over the Indianapolis Colts. While there will certainly be plenty of changes between now and the end of April, it is worth looking at what the first 10 picks could look like (assuming there are no trades among these picks) in the latest mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mock draft for first 10 picks of first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and there is almost certainly going to be a trade, either of that pick or quarterback Justin Fields. However, general manager Ryan Poles recently seemed to indicate that it would be this pick.
Depending on how far down the Bears trade, they should have defensive tackle Jalen Carter at the top of their draft board. If the Bears want to improve their defensive front then the discussion is really between Carter and Alabama’s Will Anderson but I believe Carter is the better fit for the Bears.
He would help solidify the middle of this defense and not only be a force against the run but also create pressure on the quarterback.