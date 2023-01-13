Three teams who must draft a quarterback in April’s draft
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are a total mess and need someone to right the ship. They now have fired two head coaches in as many years, which appears to be an unprecedented event. Davis Mills looked really solid as a rookie but has not been able to replicate or build on that performance from last year.
The off chance that he could have been the long-term answer in Houston appears to be gone. With the Texans picking second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, taking a quarterback has to be the choice here.
They obviously won’t be chasing a veteran to start unless it’s some type of bridge situation. They need a young and high-ceiling type player in the building, someone like Alabama’s Bryce Young. The roster is also horribly weak, so taking a quarterback now and trying to develop them might be the smart and long play here.
The rest of the roster needs a ton of work, so if and when the Texans to draft a signal-caller, I’d anticipate that they’d have a bridge QB in place to prevent throwing their new QB out onto the field immediately on such a weak team.