2024 NFL Draft: Week 2 Prospect Stock Report
By Jack Brentnall
We saw plenty of NFL Draft prospects in Week 2, but which players did the most to help, or hinder, their draft stock? Here are five prospects who saw their stock shift after this weekend.
Stock UP: Quinn Ewers – QB, Texas
As a former No. 1 overall recruit and just the sixth player in history to earn the perfect recruit rating in 247’s Composite Rankings, it is fair to say the spotlight has always shone brightly on Quinn Ewers. It might never have been brighter than this weekend though and he stepped up to the occasion. Ewers led Texas to a major upset victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns whilst logging an adjusted completion rate of 75%. He showcased excellent poise in the pocket, avoiding a sack on each of his five pressured dropbacks and averaging 17 yards per attempt on those throws. Ewers is one of the names in contention for the QB3 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft and with performances like that you can see why.
Stock UP: Jo’Quavious Marks – RB, Mississippi State
Marks has been the Bulldogs’ leading rusher in each of the last two seasons but he appears to have taken his game to the next level so far in 2023. He has been getting a much higher workload in Kevin Barbay’s new offense and helped lead Mississippi State to an overtime win against Arizona this week.
Marks racked up 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground and caught all four of his targets for 32 yards as the Bulldogs won 31-24. He was incredibly tough to bring down, forcing a whopping 12 missed tackles. In doing so, Marks became one of just two players so far this season to achieve double-digit forced missed tackles against a Power Five defense.
Stock UP: Tyler Van Dyke – QB, Miami
Van Dyke has been a name on the NFL Draft radar since last summer. There was real hype entering 2022, but a disappointing year that saw him throw for just 10 touchdowns and five picks saw him return to the Hurricanes. Through two games that looks to have been a smart move. He is excelling under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and put on a firework display against Texas A&M in Week 2.
Van Dyke competed 70% of his passes, throwing for 374 yards. His five touchdown passes were tied for the most in the FBS this weekend. He was deadly downfield, going 7/11 for 246 yards and three touchdowns on throws of 10+ yards. This game marked Miami’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2017.
Stock DOWN: Jalen Milroe – QB, Alabama
Taking over from a No. 1 overall pick was always going to be a struggle and that showed in Jalen Milroe’s game against Texas. He completed just 51.9% of his passes, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. In truth, he was lucky that he didn’t have more turnovers. Milroe finished the game with six turnover-worthy plays per PFF, the most of any player in a single game this season.
One of the biggest worries for Alabama will be how much Milroe struggled under pressure. He completed just three passes on 19 pressure dropbacks, taking five sacks in the process. Milroe is admittedly a redshirt sophomore so he may choose to return to school next season rather than declare for the draft. If he continues to put out performances like this, that would be a smart move.
Stock DOWN: Tyreek Chappell – CB, Texas A&M
Chappell has been a starter for the Aggies since his true freshman season. He has proven to be a very reliable presence on the boundary ever since and was selected to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team. He’s struggled so far this season though, and his performance in Week 2 against Miami was noticeable for all the wrong reasons.
Chappell had issues as a tackler, missing 50% of attempts in this game. He also struggled in coverage. Whilst he only gave up 30 yards, these came in big moments. His four catches allowed included two touchdowns, and he allowed a passer rating of 107.1. He will be keen to turn things around over the next few weeks.