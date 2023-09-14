NFL Comparisons for Colorado’s QB Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders, the talented quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, has exploded onto the college football scene and has become an absolute star. He is one of many reasons that Colorado is a must-watch team every Saturday.
In this article, we will look into Shedeur Sanders’ remarkable start to this season and provide NFL comparisons to understand his potential in the professional ranks better. With two games under his belt, Sanders has emerged as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, and his NFL comparisons shed light on the range of possibilities for his future.
Before we dive into the NFL comparisons, let’s take a moment to appreciate the incredible start to Shedeur Sanders’ FBS college career. As the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, he came into the spotlight with high expectations but he has smashed even the wildest of them through the first two weeks of college football.
Sanders’ first two games’ statistics, per ESPN
Game 1: vs. TCU
Passing Yards: 510
Passing Touchdowns: 4
Completion Percentage: 80.9%
Game 2: vs. Nebraska
Passing Yards: 393
Passing Touchdowns: 2
Completion Percentage: 73.8%
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
Through two games, Sanders has thrown for a total of 903 yards, six passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. These types of numbers are nothing short of spectacular and have firmly placed him in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. Now, let’s explore his NFL comparisons.