Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week 3 (and 5 to watch)
We are officially heading into week three of the college football season, although some teams have already played three games, there are some college quarterbacks who have already begun to set themselves apart from the pack in what is already becoming a highly anticipated 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks class.
Here we’ll look at the top five college quarterbacks heading into the third full week of the season and another five to watch that could insert themselves into this top five next week.
Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week : #1: Caleb Williams
There is absolutely no doubt about who was going to be number one on the list of 2023 college quarterbacks, especially this early in the season. Caleb Williams and the #5 ranked USC Trojans are 3-0 after beating Stanford and are going to have even more eyes on them as they draw nearer to Colorado (spoiler alert: more on them coming) and Utah on their schedule.
So far this season, Caleb Williams, who is almost guaranteed to be the first college quarterback off the board in the draft, is at or near the top in many statistical categories.
Williams is first in passing touchdowns and third in passing yards (yes, he’s played three games and has an advantage). However, Caleb Williams is among the best college quarterbacks in several other metrics, first in passer rating, first in yards per pass thrown, first in touchdown percentage and fourth in completion percentage.
Caleb Williams does also offer some rushing upside, he has 61 yards on 12 rushes, a solid 5.1 yards per carry and one rushing touchdown.
As the season goes on and the sample size increases, the expectation is that Caleb Williams will separate himself from the pack. USC plays Arizona State on Saturday.