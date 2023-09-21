2024 NFL Mock Draft: 5 QBs selected in Round 1
21. Los Angeles Chargers – Kalen King, CB, Penn State
It is hard to know exactly which direction the Chargers could be going in the draft. Brandon Staley likely won’t return to coach the team, which creates some uncertainty. Regardless of who is coaching the team, the Chargers need help in the secondary. J.C. Jackson has struggled since arriving in Los Angeles and Michael Davis is a liability at the other corner spot. Adding DeJean gives L.A. a long-term starter with great versatility and ball skills. He would add some exciting playmaking to the Chargers defense, as he had three pick-sixes in 2022.
22. New Orleans Saints – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Worthy is undersized. That is about the only con that comes to mind when you watch him play. He has incredible speed and great run-after-catch ability. For New Orleans, this could wind up being a great fit depending on what happens with Michael Thomas this offseason. Adding Worthy to a room that already has Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed would make it one of the best in the league.
23. Jacksonville Jaguars – Maason Smith, DL, LSU
The Jaguars have some real talent coming off the edge between Josh Allen and Travon Walker. However, the interior of their defense could use a boost. Smith is back in action following a lost sophomore season. He tore his ACL in the season opener and missed the rest of the 2022 season. He has great size at 6’6″, 315 pounds and moves really well for a big man. Jacksonville has shown a willingness to gamble on athletic upside in the past. Smith certainly fits that profile.
24. Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
I’m not exactly sure what is wrong with the Bengals offense. Sure, Joe Burrow is hurt, but this team is loaded with talent across the board. If there is one spot that could use some strengthening, it would be at tight end. Irv Smith Jr. has just 27 yards through two games. Drew Sample has not recorded a catch. Sanders would be another weapon for Burrow to work with. He is a move tight end with good hands and solid speed. He would give them some insurance if Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd is not back next season.
25. Detroit Lions – Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
Taylor is a project at this point, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. He has an exciting blend of size, speed and pass-rush ability. There have been flashes so far this season, but he has yet to get home in 2023. The Lions have not gotten much out of Benito Jones or Alim McNeil. Taylor could rotate in with those two before taking on a larger role in 2025. Watching Taylor play alongside Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky and James Houston would be a lot of fun.
26. Miami Dolphins – Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
This might not seem like a clear need for the Dolphins at first glance, but Miami has a pretty stacked roster. Andrew Van Ginkel is a free agent after this season and Jerome Baker will be heading into a contract year in 2024. Getting ahead of a need is always smart. Trotter is about as reliable and pro-ready as it gets. He is definitely a bit undersized at 6’0″, 230 pounds, but he has good instincts and is a solid tackler.
27. Baltimore Ravens – Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas
When you hear the nickname Rocket, you probably picture a small, speedy player who can make big plays in the open field. I’m not sure many people expect a 6’2″, 242 pound running back. The junior from Arkansas dominated college football in 2022, rushing for over 1,400 yards. Perhaps most importantly, he hauled in 28 catches out of the backfield. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his start to the 2023 season, but he has plenty of impressive tape as it is. For the Ravens, it is hard to imagine them bringing back J.K. Dobbins after another season-ending injury. Sanders would give them a new lead back to lean on.
28. Dallas Cowboys – Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Adding another edge rusher to an already loaded Cowboys front seven? This is a mesh of positional value and upside. Sawyer is a former five-star recruit still working out the kinks in his game. He has yet to record a sack this year, but he is consistently creating pressure. Getting a chance to work with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons might be the best thing for him to unlock his potential. Keep in mind that Lawrence will be 32 next season, so Sawyer could wind up being a long-term replacement.
29. Buffalo Bills – Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Buffalo looked much better in Week 2 than their Monday Night debacle to open the season. However, there are still some flaws on this roster. Spencer Brown has struggled at right tackle. It opens the door for the Bills to spend some significant draft capital on a replacement. Suamataia is a player rising up draft boards quickly and could very well be gone by this point in the actual 2024 draft. He has thrived since transferring from Oregon in 2022. He started all of last season at right tackle before making the move to the blind side. The transition to this point has been smooth and I think Suamataia has the potential to be a franchise tackle in the NFL.
30. Philadelphia Eagles – Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
Kinchens would probably be building even more hype for himself if not for suffering a scary injury against Texas A&M in Week 2 of the college season. He sat out Miami’s most recent game against Bethune-Cookman and is in doubt for their next game against Temple. When healthy, he is a playmaker in the secondary with a good nose for the football. The Eagles lost both their starting safeties this past offseason and have been hit by injuries at the position this year. Kinchens has the potential to start right away, but could easily be a rotational player his rookie year before taking on a larger role.
31. San Francisco 49ers – J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
What do you get for the team that has everything? The offensive line is usually a safe bet. San Francisco lost Mike McGlinchey this past offseason and Colton McKivitz struggled. Adding Latham would give the 49ers another option to start at right tackle next year. I’m not sure that Latham will be a Day 1 starter. He is still a bit raw. His upside is tantalizing though, given his off-the-charts play strength and massive frame. For a team that likes to run the ball as much as San Francisco does, this could wind up being a great fit.
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Kansas City did not miss a beat without Tyreek Hill last year. This year, things have not looked as smooth. The Chiefs have a good amount of depth at receiver but lack a clear go-to option on the outside. Travis Kelce needs some help. Mitchell has some injury question marks but has come out of the gates strong since transferring from Georgia to Texas. He has a huge frame at 6’4″ and the ability to win downfield. If he can look that good with Quinn Ewers and Stetson Bennett, imagine what Patrick Mahomes could do for him.