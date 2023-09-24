Spencer Rattler dominant against Mississippi State
Spencer Rattler, the South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback, is steadily proving himself as a real quarterback talent for the 2024 NFL Draft. In a recent game against Mississippi State, Rattler showcased his great decision-making ability, making a compelling case for himself as an elite quarterback prospect.
During the game, Rattler completed an impressive 18 out of 20 passes, highlighting a stellar 90% completion rate. Rattler’s passing performance was outstanding, accumulating 288 passing yards and three touchdowns. He consistently found open receivers, making significant chunk plays with his accurate throws downfield. Rattler and his speedy wide receiver, Xavier Legette, put on an absolute show on Saturday. They connected 5 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Rattler isn’t just a pocket passer; he’s a dual-threat quarterback. He contributed 43 rushing yards in the game, showing off his above-average mobility. He is fantastic at eluding pressure and extending the play with his legs.
Rattler earned an impressive passer rating of 158.33 during the game. A passer rating above 150 is considered elite, underlining Rattler’s status as a top quarterback prospect. He led six scoring drives in the Gamecocks’ win. His composure under pressure and command of the offense are qualities NFL teams look for in a franchise quarterback.
With each game, Spencer Rattler solidifies his position as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class. His accuracy, dual-threat ability, and playmaking qualities make him a sought-after prospect for NFL franchises.
Rattler’s transition from college star to NFL hopeful is a testament to his dedication and undeniable talent. As the season goes on, we will be keeping a close eye on Spencer Rattler. If his recent games are anything to go by, a bright future awaits for him.