Mosher’s Mock: 2024 NFL First Round Mock Draft
While the 2024 NFL Draft is still a ways off, it’s never too early to start thinking about who might go where. Here’s my first stab at a mock draft, based on the current NFL standings after Monday’s games.
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Bears need a franchise quarterback, and Williams is the best in the 2024 class. He has a strong arm, good mobility, and excellent pocket awareness. Justin Fields has been a disappointment so far and Williams would give the Chicago area a new champion to believe in.
2. Denver Broncos: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Broncos need to improve their receiving corps, and Harrison Jr. is one of the best wideouts in recent memory. He is big, fast, and a natural receiver and he would give Russell Wilson a much-needed weapon.
3. Minnesota Vikings: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
If Kirk Cousins doesn’t take the Vikings to the next level, Maye could be his successor. He has a strong arm, good mobility, and excellent decision-making. He would be the first quarterback taken in most other draft classes.
4. Chicago Bears: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State
The Bears need to improve their offensive line, and Fashanu is one of the best offensive tackles in the draft. He is huge, strong, and nimble, and he would give the Bears a new tackle to help keep Williams healthy for the next decade.
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Bowers is too good to pass up here. He is one of the most versatile and dynamic playmakers in the draft. He can line up at tight end, H-back, or even wide receiver, and he is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Khalil Mack is getting up there in age and the Chargers defense hasn’t been exactly dominant recently. They need to improve their pass rush, and Verse is one of the best edge rushers in the draft. He is explosive, powerful, and relentless.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Jer’Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois
The Raiders have many needs, but they could really stand to improve the middle of their defense. Newton is one of the best defensive tackles in the draft. He is a big, strong, and disruptive interior defender who can stuff the run and create havoc in the middle.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Kyler hasn’t been the player that Arizona thought they were getting when they selected him number one overall in 2019. The Cardinals now need a franchise quarterback and Ewers has all the tools to become one. He has a strong arm, good mobility, and excellent decision-making.
9. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame
The Titans could have gone a lot of different directions here, but Mike Vrabel really values their offensive line, so they take the immensely talented tackle out of Notre Dame here. Alt is one of the best players in college football and he would give the Titans a new left tackle for the future.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Jaguars need to improve their secondary, and McKinstry is one of the best cornerbacks in the draft. He is long, athletic, and ball-hawking, and he would give the Jaguars a corner to pair with Tyson Campbell.