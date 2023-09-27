Mosher’s Mock: 2024 NFL First Round Mock Draft
21. Buffalo Bills: Kris Jenkins, DI, Michigan
The Bills defense is aging quickly and they need an influx of young players to build around, and Jenkins is one of the best defensive tackles in this draft. He is a disruptive interior defender who can stuff the run.
22. Washington Commanders: JC Latham, T, Alabama
The Commanders could stand to better their offensive line, and Latham is a very physically gifted offensive tackle in the draft.
23. Baltimore Ravens: Kalen King, CB, Penn State
The Raven’s secondary is solid when they are healthy, but specifically, Marlon Humpries has missed some time over the last few years. King is a phenomenal cornerback prospect in the 2024 draft class. He is a physical and aggressive cornerback who would give the Ravens a true star in their secondary
24. Seattle Seahawks: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
I strongly considered giving Geno Smith a tight end here but I went with Bralen Trice instead. Trice is a very talented edge rusher and he immediately makes the Seahawks defense better. He is long, athletic, and pass-rush savvy.
25. Kansas City Chiefs: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Chiefs could have gone in a variety of directions here, but they take a chance on the star pass rusher for the Buckeyes. Tuimoloau has the potential to go way higher than this spot if he continues to play well this season.
26. Detroit Lions: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Lions have a star in the front seven in Aiden Hutchinson, so it’s time they add one in their secondary. Nubin is one of the best safeties in the draft class. He is a versatile and rangy safety who can play all over the field.
27. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Newton, CB, TCU
The Colts need to improve their secondary, and Newton is another talented cornerback in the draft class. He would give the Colts a new lockdown corner.
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Buccaneers need to add a playmaker to their offense, and Mitchell is one of the most explosive and dynamic wide receivers in the draft class. He would give Baker Mayfield a new and fun weapon to throw to.
29. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Steelers need to find a way to add more speed to their offense. Odunze is one of the most physically gifted receivers in the country who possesses blazing speed.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
The Eagles have one of the most complete rosters in the league, but they can always use more talent in the secondary. Carson is a physical and aggressive cornerback who would give the Eagles a new playmaker.
31. Miami Dolphins: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
No one covets speed more than Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins. Worthy is one of the most explosive and dynamic wide receivers in the 2024 draft class. He would give Tua Tagovailoa a new weapon to throw to (Not like they don’t have enough already)
32 San Fransico 49ers: Amarius Mims, T, Georgia
The Niners have very few holes, so they just take the best player available here. Mims is one of the best offensive tackles in the 2024 draft class. He is a physical specimen who would give the 49ers another stud upfront.