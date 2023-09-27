Player Spotlight: North Carolina QB Drake Maye
College: North Carolina
Age: 21
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6’4″/210 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.65
Positives:
Athleticism: Maye is an extremely gifted athlete with good speed and mobility. He can extend plays with his legs and make defenders miss in space. His athleticism also allows him to operate outside of the pocket and make throws on the run.
Excellent Runner: Drake Maye is a great runner for a quarterback. He has the necessary speed and size that will translate to the NFL level. Maye is 6’4″ and 210 pounds, which is a good size for an NFL quarterback. He is also a fast runner, with a 40-yard dash time of 4.65 seconds. This speed allows him to extend plays with his legs and make defenders miss in space. Maye’s running ability will give him an edge over other quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams will be looking for quarterbacks who can make plays with their arm and their legs. Maye is one of the few quarterbacks in the draft class who can do both.
Above-Average Arm Strength: Maye possesses a strong arm that allows him to make all the necessary throws at the NFL level. He can drive the ball downfield with good velocity and accuracy. He can also fit passes into tight windows and throw with touch.
Accuracy: Maye is a very accurate passer. He consistently places the ball where his receivers can make plays. He is especially accurate on short and intermediate throws.
Decision-Making: Maye is a smart and intelligent quarterback. He makes good decisions with the ball and rarely turns it over. He is also very good at reading defenses and identifying coverages.
Negatives:
Experience: Maye is only a redshirt sophomore, so he lacks experience compared to some of the other top quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft class.
Refinement Needed: Maye is still a developing player and needs to refine some aspects of his game, such as his footwork and mechanics. He can also be inconsistent with his deep ball accuracy.
2024 NFL Draft Outlook:
Maye is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class and is likely to be a top five pick. He has all the physical tools and athleticism to be a successful NFL quarterback, but he is still a developing player and lacks experience compared to some of the other top quarterback prospects.
Maye’s draft position will likely depend on his performance during his redshirt junior season at North Carolina. If he can continue to improve and show that he is ready to be a full-time starter in the NFL, he could be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the draft. However, if he struggles or fails to show improvement, his draft stock could fall.
Pro Comparison: Carson Palmer
Maye’s style of play draws comparisons to former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer. Both Maye and Palmer are tall, athletic quarterbacks with strong arms. They are both good decision-makers and accurate passers. However, Maye is still a developing player and needs to refine some aspects of his game, such as his footwork and mechanics. Palmer, on the other hand, was a more polished passer coming out of college. Maye is a better athlete than Palmer was coming out of USC, and Maye also shows more promise as a creator when the play doesn’t go as planned.
If Maye can develop into the player that he has the potential to be, he could be a modern-day Palmer. Palmer was a three-time Pro Bowler and led the Arizona Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII.
Draft Projection: Top 5 pick
Maye’s talent and potential make him a highly sought-after prospect in the first round of the NFL Draft. Teams seeking a franchise quarterback will closely consider him, envisioning a promising NFL career ahead.