Player Spotlight: Washington WR Rome Odunze
Player Spotlight: Washington WR Rome Odunze
College: Washington
Age: 21
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6’3″/216 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.34
Positives
Athleticism: Odunze is a gifted athlete with excellent speed and explosiveness. He can create separation from defenders with his speed and quickness. He also has a ridiculous vertical and can high-point the ball.
Route Running: Odunze is a good route runner. He is able to create separation from defenders with his sharp cuts and breaks. He is also able to adjust his routes to the ball.
Hands: Odunze has reliable hands. He is able to catch the ball cleanly in traffic and make difficult catches.
Body Control: Odunze has good body control. He is able to make acrobatic catches and adjust to off-target throws.
Negatives
Frame: Odunze has a slender frame. He needs to add some bulk and strength to his frame to be able to withstand physical press coverage at the NFL level.
Blocking: Odunze is not a great blocker. He needs to improve his blocking ability to be more effective on running plays.
Pro Comparison: Corey Davis
Odunze’s style of play draws comparisons to current NFL wide receiver Corey Davis. Both Odunze and Davis are tall, athletic wide receivers with excellent speed and explosiveness. They are both good route runners and have reliable hands. However, Odunze is still a developing player and needs to add some bulk and strength to his frame.
Davis has been a productive wide receiver in the NFL since entering the league in 2017. He has caught over 250 passes and scored 20 touchdowns in his first five seasons. Davis is a good comparison for Odunze because he is a similar size and speed to Odunze and has a similar playing style. Davis is a dynamic playmaker who can stretch the field and make big plays downfield. He is also a good route runner and has reliable hands.
If Odunze can develop into the player that he has the potential to be, he could have a similar career to Davis. Davis has been a valuable contributor to the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets. He has shown that he can be a productive wide receiver in the NFL.
Odunze has the potential to be a similar type of player for the team that drafts him. He is a dynamic playmaker who can stretch the field and make big plays downfield. He is also a good route runner and has reliable hands. With some development, Odunze could become a valuable contributor to an NFL team.
Draft Projection: Top 40 pick
Odunze is a talented wide receiver with a high ceiling. He has all the physical tools and athleticism to be a successful NFL wide receiver. However, he is still a developing player and needs to refine some aspects of his game.
One of the biggest areas of improvement for Odunze is his strength. He needs to add some bulk and strength to his frame to be able to withstand physical press coverage at the NFL level. He also needs to improve his blocking ability.
Once Odunze adds some bulk and strength to his frame, he will be able to use his size and speed to his advantage more effectively. He will also be able to withstand physical press coverage and block more effectively.
Odunze is likely to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a talented wide receiver with a high ceiling. However, he is still a developing player and needs to refine some aspects of his game. Teams that draft Odunze will need to be patient and allow him to develop.