Player Spotlight: Iowa Defensive Back Cooper DeJean
College: Iowa
Age: 21
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6’1″/207 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.50
Positives:
Athleticism: DeJean is a gifted athlete with good speed and explosiveness. He can stay in stride with receivers and make plays on the ball. He is also a good tackler and can be a force in the run game.
Versatility: DeJean is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions. He has played cornerback and safety at Iowa. This versatility makes him a valuable asset to any defense.
Instincts: DeJean has good instincts and is able to read quarterbacks and receivers well. This allows him to make plays on the ball and prevent big plays downfield.
Ball Skills: DeJean has good ball skills and is able to track the ball in the air and make difficult catches. He is also a threat to return interceptions for touchdowns.
Punt return ability: Dejean is one of the best returners in all of college football. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands and almost always makes the first man miss.
Negatives:
Top end speed: Dejean is only projected to run a 4.50 second 40-yard dash time. That would be below average for NFL cornerbacks. This could limit him to only being a safety for some teams.
Strength: DeJean needs to add some strength to his frame. This will help him better withstand physical contact at the NFL level.
2024 NFL Draft Outlook:
DeJean is one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 draft class. He has all the physical tools and athleticism to be a successful NFL defensive back. However, he is still a young player and needs more experience. He also needs to add some strength to his frame.
DeJean is likely to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a talented defensive back with a high ceiling. However, he is still a developing player and needs to refine some aspects of his game. Teams that draft DeJean will need to be patient and allow him to develop.
Pro Comparison: Minkah Fitzpatrick
DeJean’s style of play draws comparisons to current NFL safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Both DeJean and Fitzpatrick are athletic and versatile defensive backs with good ball skills. They are also both good tacklers and can be forces in the run game.
If DeJean can develop into the player that he has the potential to be, he could have a similar career to Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is a four-time Pro Bowler and has helped the Pittsburgh Steelers become a dominant defense.
Draft Projection: First-round pick
DeJean’s talent and potential make him a highly sought-after prospect in the second round of the NFL Draft. Teams seeking a dynamic and versatile defensive back will closely consider him, envisioning a promising NFL career ahead.