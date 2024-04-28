2024 NFL Draft Day 3 Takeaways: College Teammates Reunited, Notable Legacy Picks Stand Out
The 2024 NFL draft is officially in the books. 257 picks down and tons to debate, discuss and analyze. Saturday featured some shocking selections, a few college reunions and some really fun father-son connections. Let's dive into everything that happened on Day 3.
Troy Franklin reunited with Bo Nix in Denver
Adjusting to the NFL can be difficult for a rookie quarterback. Denver is making sure they ease that transition as much as possible for Nix, adding his top target at Oregon in the fourth round. Franklin fell to Day 3, but the Broncos made sure to take advantage. Franklin has some physical limitations given his small hands and slight build, but should be a comfort for Nix. I'm a huge fan of this move.
Giants have contingency plan for Darren Waller
Rumor has it Waller has contemplated retirement this offseason. I don't know if his recent divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum will impact anything, but the Giants did not want to bank on him being around long-term.
They drafted Theo Johnson early in Round 4. He needs some further development, but he has a great blend of size and speed. He has massive hands as well. This continues a trend for New York as well, drafting athletic tight ends to develop. Joe Schoen selected Daniel Bellinger in his first draft as GM, also in the fourth round.
Brian Flores is going to love Khyree Jackson
Everything Flores does on defense is predicated on creating pressure. He is going to love working with Jackson. He is a long, physical corner who can play downhill, blow up screens and break up passes. His arm length is in the 89th percentile and he had a 10-yard split in the 82nd percentile. That is a great scheme fit for this defense.
Patriots double down on receivers
It was no secret the Patriots were lacking in playmakers heading into the draft. Elliott Wolf doubled down on finding new receivers for Drake Maye. Ja'Lynn Polk on Day 2 and Javon Baker on Day 3 fills out New England's receiver room nicely and creates a young group for Maye to grow with. Polk is a solid possession receiver who excels in contested catch situations.
Baker is a field stretcher with incredible athleticism. His catch radius makes him a clear red zone threat. The Patriots' offensive line might still be a work in progress, but the offense is in much better shape than it was on Wednesday.
Mike McDaniel has a type
Raheem Mostert, Devone Achane and now Jaylen Wright. McDaniel wants running backs that can run sub 4.4 in the 40. Wright is another home run hitter for a Dolphins offense full of them already. This is not the landing spot you were hoping for if you are a devy or dynasty fantasy football player, but Wright will be incredibly effective in the limited touches he will see in Miami's offensive scheme. The Dolphins' backfield is suddenly very deep.