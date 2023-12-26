2024 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in the College Football Playoff
Top NFL prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff: Top 5
To wrap this up, here are my top five NFL prospects in the College Football Playoff:
#5: Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell makes the top five list over his Texas teammate Xavier Worthy because of his size. Mitchell possesses great NFL size at 6'4", 196 pounds. With solid speed that could get a little faster at the NFL level, Mitchell boasts elite size with great hands and is a lock to be a future red zone nightmare.
#4: Dallas Turner
The Alabama linebacker has put up some extremely gaudy stats. 52 pressures and nine sacks while forcing two fumbles are just ridiculous numbers. If Turner can shore up his missed tackle issues at the next level, he can absolutely be an elite pass rusher.
#3: Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze is a monster of a wide receiver, I am very intrigued to see what he does on the biggest stage in college football. Odunze is currently the #10 player on Pro Football Focus' NFL Draft Big Board. With a strong performance in the College Football Playoff, Odunze could work himself up to a locked and loaded top 10 pick in April.
#2: Mike Sainristil
Mike Sainristil is being slept on big time by Pro Football Focus who has him listed as their 158th ranked prospect and 19th cornerback. Sainristil has been absolutely lock down this season and with a couple strong performances, especially in a potential College Football Championship matchup with Washington and their stud wide receiver trio, Sainristil could gather some massive respect heading into the NFL Draft.
#1: Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr. is the best player in the College Football Playoff, he was a close second in the Heisman race for good reason. Penix Jr. supported a 1,400 and 1,000 yard wide receiver in 2023. His 4,218 passing yards were the most in college football. If your favorite NFL team has solid pass catching options and is in need of a quarterback, Penix could be your guy.