2024 NFL Draft review: Arizona Cardinals
Review of all 32 teams draft, grades and UDFA signings. This time it’s the Arizona Cardinals.
By Mike Poland
With the 2024 NFL Draft now signed, sealed and delivered it’s time to take a look at how every team drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earn the team choice award, and who did each team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down and take a look at the Arizona Cardinals.
1 (4): WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
This was truly a no brainer and MHJ was considered the best player in this year’s draft. The NFC West has another powerhouse at the wide recover position.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
1 (27): Darius Robinson, Missouri
Believe it or not, but there were a few teams looking to trade back into the first to grab Robinson when he was still available late on Day 1. Arizona lacks power and strength upfront and Robinson has that and then some.
Grade: A-
2 (43): CB Max Melton, Rutgers
Melton was going overlooked by some mainstream guys. It’s not the main statistic to key in on, but passer rating allowed is a good place to start when looking at cornerback. Melton allowed an extremely low rating of 65.7, that’s insanely good. Melton will look to play more as slot corner for Arizona that needs in helping to reduce the passing touchdowns from last season, where they allowed the third-most in the NFL.
Grade: A-
3 (66): RB Trey Benson, Florida State
He’s running back one in this year’s draft class and don’t let anyone change your mind. He’s fast, decisive and the vision was much improved last season to the previous. Sure he comes with a medical red flag but to get him in the third-round is right at the sweet-spot for running backs in this year’s draft.
Grade: A-
3 (71): OT Isaiah Adams, Illinois
It will be interesting to see if Arizona kick Adams inside and to play guard. His pass blocking needs work but he was one of the better run blockers in this class. Where he plays and how that fits is extremely important.
Grade: B+
3 (82): TE Tip Reiman, Illinois
A tough and scrappy blocker which is what Illinois really used him for. He was utilized somewhat as a pass catcher. He only had 19 receptions last year, but with that he scored three touchdowns, averaged nearly 11 yards per catch and had zero dropped passes. With Trey McBride as the key pass catcher from the tight end position, Reiman offers blocking options in 12-man formation or on obvious running situations.
Grade: B-
3 (90): CB Elijah Jones, Boston College
This was the second cornerback taken by Arizona. More physical and with better range than Melton, Jones is more suited to play outside corner. Some will call this pick a reach and it was. But you want optimism on this pick go check his combine numbers. A 42.5” vertical (99th percentile) and a 131” broad (94th percentile) while adding a 4.44s 40-yard time, the guy is an athletic freak. It will be interesting to see how far up the depth chart he can rise by Week 1 of the regular season.
Grade: C+
4 (104): S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson , Texas Tech
Sticking with bolstering the defensive back room, the Cardinals took another and this time it was safety Taylor-Demerson. He registered 10 interceptions and 16 pass breakups while at the Red Raiders. The last two years he also managed to sack the quarterback three times. He’s not elite at any one thing but very good at all important aspects of playing safety.
Grade: B
5 (138): EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson
This was a perfectly fine draft pick again. More known for his pass rushing skills than his run stopping, Cardinals fans can expect to Thomas as a designated pass rusher going forward. To add to the fact he will play a limited role will be due to durability concerns having played limited snaps due to injury.
Grade: B-
5 (162): OT Christian Jones, Texas
The Cardinals spent the free agency period building the offensive line, but Jones slides right as a perfectly able backup tackle who will challenge for playing time. In the last two years Jones has allowed only allowed four sacks and helped two running backs get drafted in the top-50 in the last two years.
Grade: B-
5 (191): WR Tejhaun Palmer, UAB
This was maybe the team’s biggest reach as they got into the fifth round. He made only 83 receptions and scored nine touchdowns whilst in college and had seven drops with three fumbles in that time. He was more than likely going to be available during the UDFA period, but obviously someone the Cardinals likes what he has to offer.
Grade: C-
7 (226): CB Jaden Davis, Miami
The Cardinals add to the defensive back position one last time with the team’s final pick. It’s hard to call a reach for a player once you get to the seventh round these are picks for players teams are afraid they won’t get to sign in the UDFA market. He allowed a 61% completion rate and caught zero interceptions last year. In fact, he only had one interception whilst in college and almost had as many penalties as he did pass breakups.
Grade: D
UDFA Signings-
WR Xavier Weaver, Colorado
DL Myles Murphy, North Carolina
LS Joe Shimko, NC State
Overall grade:
A