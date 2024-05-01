2024 NFL Draft Review: Baltimore Ravens
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Atlanta Falcons draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Baltimore Ravens drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earn the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (30): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Wiggins fell right into Baltimore’s lap and at pick number 30 this is amazing value. He’s the best cover cornerback in this year’s draft and was one of two players with a first-round grade left available at this point. The team needed a cornerback and never expected Wiggins to fall to them but when he did they ran that card in as quickly as they could.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
2 (62): T Roger Rosengarten, Washington
Right tackle was needed, and at the end of the second round, the Ravens found a solid, pure right tackle in Rosengarten. He allowed zero sacks in the last two seasons for Washington and obliterated the 40-yard dash at the combine with the fastest time in his class with an insane 4.92s. That’s a sub-five-second dash at 308 lbs. Scary!
Grade: A
3 (93): EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Here comes another Penn State pass rusher. Isaac has all the tools to rush the passer and has a motor that runs hit from start to finish. He lacks in his run-stopping ability and his combine was lacking which saw him slide in the rankings. That means he’ll be stuck as a designated pass rusher at this stage and restocks the Ravens' EDGE room.
Grade: B-
4 (113): WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Tez is hoping to add a deep field threat to a team that ranked 24th in receptions of 20 yards or more last year. He’s tall, rangy, and ran a 4.36s 40-yard time at the combine, which is electrifying. He has some insane acceleration and with long strides, he chews up the ground in an instant. He has good hops to pair with his speed as well.
Grade: A-
4 (130): CB TJ Tampa, Iowa State
Why the slide is the question with Tampa? He was a fringe first-round cornerback before the draft started and everyone watched as he kept tumbling all the way into Day 3. The reason could be the lack of speed. He ran a 4.52s at the Big 12 Pro Day and that could have put a lot of teams off. He’s an old-school defensive back who loves to drop the big hits and try to create fumble situations and his size and physicality will get put to use immediately.
Grade: A
5 (165): RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall
The Ravens needed to add a running back after losing pieces during free agency and although they added Derrick Henry, the team still needed insurance based on Henry’s durability. Ali is a boom-or-bust type of running back for several reasons. Hitting the A or B gaps isn’t his forte, but as an off-tackle runner, he’s great. He led the FBS while in college on 50-plus yards since the start of 2021 and he was one touchdown away from matching Randy Moss’ single-season touchdown record at Marshall. However, he’s fumbled the ball 11 times in the past three years and he created only 29 missed tackles, one of the lowest amounts among starting running backs last year.
Grade: B-
6 (218): QB Devin Leary, Kentucky
Leary seems to have been at NC State forever and enrolled all the way back in 2018. He’s got plenty of experience but age is against him. He’ll be 25 soon and he never really progressed whilst playing, even after moving to Kentucky last season. His biggest issue comes in the form of passing accuracy and he finished with a mere 56% completion rate last season. He creates competition for the backup quarterback position, but it seems unlikely he’ll win the job outright.
Grade: C+
7 (228): C Nick Samac, Michigan State
Samac is on the smaller size for a center, but that fits right in with what they already have in Tyler Linderbaum. The Michigan State center was actually decent in the five years playing and on 1,368 pass blocks, he only allowed six sacks. And his run-blocking improved greatly last season. The reason for him to fall this far was due to a broken fibula he sustained in the final game of the season against Indiana.
Grade: C+
7 (250): S Sanoussi Kane, Purdue
This looks more to be a special teams selection. Kane needs coaching when it comes to coverage, but he tackles well and hits hard. If he takes on coaching and proves that he can be a reliable box player, he could find a backup role at safety.
Grade: C
UDFA Signings-
WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
WR Isaiah Washington, Rutgers
OL Corey Bullock, Maryland
S Beau Brade, Maryland
OL Darrell Simpson, Tulsa
LS Randen Plattner, Kansas State
TE Riley Sharp, Oregon State
S Jordan Toles, Morgan State
LB Yvandy Rigby, Temple
RB Chris Collier, Lock Haven
DL Ja'Mion Franklin, Duke
WR Dayton Wade, Ole Miss
WR DeAngelo Hardy, North Carolina Central
OL Darrian Dalcourt, Alabama
LB Deion Jennings, Rutgers
LB John McCartan, Oregon State
DL Tramel Walthour, Georgia
DE Joe Evans, Iowa
Overall Grade:
A