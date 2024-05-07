2024 NFL Draft Review: Chicago Bears
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Carolina Panthers draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Chicago Bears drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (1): QB Caleb Williams, USC
Justin Fields headed out of town so the Bears needed a new quarterback. This one was easy to predict and Williams’ ability to play out of structure and extend plays should help him during his rookie year while he figures things out. Most important message to send to the Bears coaches when it comes to Williams, “elevate, don’t create”. Don’t try and make Williams a quarterback he’s not and lean on his strengths.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
1 (9): WR Rome Odunze, Washington
With a shiny new quarterback came a shiny new wide receiver with the next pick. The irony here is Justin Fields could have done with the Bears front office adding players like Odunze last season instead of leaving him to struggle. He’s a player that makes contested catches look easy and there’s no such thing as 50/50 balls when it’s thrown up for him to get.
Grade: A
3 (75): OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
This was the Bears' third slam dunk in a row. They take the big bodied lineman out of Yale who in the last three years allowed only one sack and five quarterback hits. He has versatility since he played at both left guard and left tackle in college, so it will be interesting to see where the Bears coaches end up placing him.
Grade: A-
4 (121): P Tory Taylor, Iowa
Drafting a punter this high tells you one thing, it’s goodbye to Trenton Gill who finished dead last in average net yards per punt last year (38.0). It’s fine in terms of organizing the special teams woes from last season, but could the punter have waited till after the draft when Chicago had such little draft stock? Time will tell.
Grade: C+
5 (144): EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
After passing on defensive end with their last pick, the Bears trade back into the draft and take one at pick 144. Booker had very little playing time but he still managed to crank out eight sacks, 38 pressures and 12 tackles for loss last season. He’s a rotational pass rusher for now but has crazy upside.
Grade: B
UDFA Signings-
QB Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
RB/KR Ian Wheeler, Howard
OL Theo Benedet, University of British Columbia
DL Jamree Kromah, James Madison
DL Keith Randolph, Illinois
LB Carl Jones, UCLA
CB Reddy Steward, Troy