2024 NFL Draft Review: Dallas Cowboys
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Cleveland Browns draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Dallas Cowboys drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earn the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (29): T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
The Cowboys traded down initially with plenty of options on the board. It came close to Dallas trading again and almost out of the first altogether but instead, they held firm and selected Guyton. Offensive line was a huge and obvious need for Dallas and on most boards, Guyton had a first-round grade, making this a good value selection. Guyton comes with a beware warning based on the lack of playing time, so he’s considered somewhat of a project. But he’s an athletic freak with tremendous size. On 355 pass-blocking snaps last year he allowed zero sacks.
Grade: B+
2 (56): EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler left town and Demarcus Lawrence is in a contract-year and getting long in the tooth. With guys like Sam Williams waiting to break out and plenty of questions on the roster beyond Micah Parsons in terms of pass rushers, this made defensive end a sneaky need for Dallas. Kneeland is a big, bulky end that plays with physicality and hard which fits right into Mike Zimmer’s defense. Kneeland was the stand-out run defender in this year’s edge class.
Grade: B+
3 (73): Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
In the trade back during the first round, the Cowboys managed to get the Lions' 73rd overall pick and with that pick, they go back to the offensive line. With Tyler Biadasz gone and Zack Martin more than likely reaching the end of his career, an inside offensive lineman was a glaring need. Beebe was a second-round prospect on most boards, including Dane Brugler’s. He’s a mauler who loves to dirt defenders and has a killer mentality. Will he take the center position this year or develop and take Martin's spot at right guard next year? Let’s wait and see.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
3 (87): LB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
A cerebral, high-IQ linebacker with excellent cover skills and plays with an insanely hot motor. Eric Kendricks is the newest addition to the roster and who better to learn the nuisances of blitzing and covering from the position than him? A smart and solid pick, although it was a bit of a reach.
Grade: B
5 (174): CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
This is a tough one to evaluate. On one side, Carson allowed four touchdowns last season and 36 receptions off 64 targets. But on the other side, he’s a very good run defender which has been a weakness for Dallas over the last decade.
Grade: B-
6 (216): WR Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State
When this pick came in, it had everyone scrambling to find out more. Nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns the last two years and only one dropped pass last year. Competition level does play a factor, but go check his testing numbers- this guy is off the charts. A 40-yard time of 4.44s (75th percentile), vertical of 39½" (89th percentile), broad of 132” (94th percentile) and 19 reps on the bench (83rd percentile). He finished with a RAS score of 9.89, which is elite.
Grade: B
7 (233): T Nathan Thomas, Louisiana
The Cowboys go for a third lineman in the draft and Mike McCarthy has a record of taking guys to add depth to the line in the third day of the draft. He’s an able run blocker and fits the theme that the Cowboys have drafted when it comes to physical, mauler type linemen in this year’s draft.
Grade: B-
7 (244): DI Justin Rogers, Auburn
Johnathan Hankins is gone and questions on Mazi Smith’s performance last year leave questions at nose tackle. Rogers isn’t going to wow anyone with his pass rushing, but when he anchors down, he’s unmovable. Taking a run-stopping nose tackle this late in the draft is smart.
Grade: B
UDFA Signings-
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota
LB Jason Johnson, UCF
WR Corey Crooms, Minnesota
DB Josh DeBerry, Texas A&M
DT Denzel Daxon, Illinois
S Julius Wood, East Carolina
S Emany Johnson, Nevada
WR Cam Johnson, Northwestern
DL Byron Vaughns, Baylor
TE Alec Holler, UCF