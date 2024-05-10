2024 NFL Draft Review: Denver Broncos
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Dallas Cowboys draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Denver Broncos drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earn the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (12): QB Bo Nix, Oregon
The Broncos really needed a quarterback and have done for a long time. This was a sensible pick and Nix was seen as a first-round talent by some mainstream scouts, but some see this as a slight reach. His time in Auburn was not exactly ideal but things got better when he moved to Oregon. Last season he threw for a commendable 77% completion rate and 45 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions.
Grade: B-
3 (76): EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
Pretty good value here for Denver. The floor for Elliss in his rookie year would be to play in sub packages, and that’s mostly due to his struggles when defending the run. He needs to add bulk in order to be more impactful overall, but he’s a fantastic pass rusher. He totaled 13 sacks (2nd in the Pac-12), 39 pressures, and 16 tackles for loss (2nd in the Pac-12) last season, that’s great production.
Grade: B-
4 (102): WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
What better way to help your new quarterback than to draft familiarity? Franklin and Nix have combined for 2,274 yards and 23 touchdowns the last two years and it’s clear there's strong chemistry between the pair. The drops are a concern with Franklin but his playmaking ability is undeniable.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
5 (145): CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
The Mizz secondary was pretty good last season and although Ennis Rakestraw got the most attention, Abrams-Draine was wildly overlooked for his potential. Denver has a starting cornerback here and to find that in the fifth round is insane value. Yes, Kris is smaller in size and has a slight frame, but that didn’t affect his tackling in Missouri.
Grade: A
5 (147): RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame
The big Notre Dame running back is a great addition behind Javonte Williams. Estime is a bruiser who made 64 missed tackles last season and scored an insane 18 rushing touchdowns last season (3rd-most nationally). His 4.71s at the combine put a lot of teams off seeing his lack of speed, but smart scouts will know it’s not speed in how he wins.
Grade: B-
7 (235): WR Devaughn Vele, Utah
It’s a double-dip for Denver at the wide receiver position. Vele has one clear negative that no coaching can do to help, and that’s his age. He’s 27 years of age and going off trends, guys his age as a rookie, don’t ever work out.
Grade: C-
7 (256): OL Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina
Versatility is the big word to use here. Gargiulo played left tackle, left guard, and center while playing in South Carolina and Yale. On 524 passing snaps last season, Gargiulo allowed only two sacks, and center is a sneaky need for Denver. Let’s see how Luke Wattenberg plays out this season, if the struggles are real then Gargiulo could pay off big time.
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
RB Blake Watson, Memphis
TE Thomas Yassmin, Utah
DL Jaylon Allen, Memphis
S Omar Brown, Nebraska
CB Quinton Newsome, Nebraska