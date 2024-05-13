2024 NFL Draft Review: Detroit Lions
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Denver Broncos draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Detroit Lions drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earn the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (24): CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
The Lions secondary needed fixing desperately and last year the team allowed 247 passing yards per game, the fifth-worst in the league. The good news is Arnold was arguably the best cornerback in the draft and the Lions felt strongly enough about him they traded up to go get him. Only one other player had more interceptions than Arnold in this year’s cornerback draft class, and his passer rating allowed of 50.7 is lower than Quinyon Mitchell’s.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
2 (61): CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Going back-to-back cornerbacks tells you all you need to know about how Dan Campbell thought about his secondary last year. Rakestraw will likely get the other starting gig at cornerback at some point this year, but he has a slightly steeper hill to climb than Arnold. He’s fantastic in run support, he stays in receivers hip-pocket and he’s as tough as they come. With the offseason additions and with Arnold, expect this Lions' secondary identity to be physical, strong, and playing a boatload of man coverage.
Grade: B+
4 (126): T Giovanni Manu, University of British Columbia
This is a guy that personally I got to cover quite a bit. He’s a giant human being at 6’7” and over 350 lbs. He caught the eye of a few scouts later in the draft process, mostly due to his production in Canada and also his sheer size. The issue is competition level. Sure, he looks like an over-competitive father playing against his kids. But how does he translate in the NFL? That’s what makes him a tough evaluation. One thing is for sure, Lions fans will find it easy to see him when he takes to the field.
Grade: C+
4 (132): S Sione Vaki, Utah
Safety is what Vaki’s position designation is marked as, but he’s a two-way player who rushed for 317 yards and scored five total touchdowns last year. He could play running back for Detroit this year, or at least offer snaps at the position. As a safety, he’s a sure tackler and lays huge hits on the ball carrier in run defense. He fits the defensive scheme in terms of his play style and mentality, the wonder is where he plays though.
Grade: B+
6 (189): DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU
This is insane value for Wingo this far into Day 3. Wingo was productive while playing at LSU the last two years and recorded 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks while also adding four pass breakups. The issue is figuring out what the plan is for him. The defensive line isn’t a huge need for Detroit and has a pretty well-stacked line with good depth. For now, Wingo is buried on the depth chart just biding his time.
Grade: C-
6 (210): G Christian Mahogany, Boston College
The Lions add depth to the offensive line for a second time in this year’s draft. Mahogany is a mauler and fanatic run blocker, but he lacks stability as a pass blocker. Boston College cranks out good linemen and Mahogany is good. He has only allowed one sack on 752 passing snaps in the last two seasons he’s played. But he missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL.
Grade: B
UDFA Signings-
WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois
EDGE Isaac Ukwu, Ole Miss
LB Steele Chambers, Ohio State
K James Turner, Michigan
TE Isaac Rex, BYU
DB Morice Norris, Fresno State
DL Nate Lynn, William & Mary
OL Bryan Hudson, Louisville
LS Hogan Hatton, Idaho
LB/DB DaRon Gilbert, Northern Illinois
S Chelen Garnes, Wake Forest
OL Duke Clemens, UCLA
WR Jalon Calhoun, Duke