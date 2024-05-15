2024 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Green Bay Packers draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Houston Texans drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
2 (42): CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
The Georgia cornerback was a fringe first-round prospect but his athletic test scores kept him from ever cracking into that tier. He finished with a final RAS (relative athletic score) of 6.24 which is extremely concerning for a position that relies so heavily on speed and agility. But Lassiter is more the physical cornerback who plays with an extremely hot motor. He likely wins out the starting job as CB2 making this pick a smart one. On 408 coverage snaps last year, Lassiter allowed an extremely low passer rating of 48.7, a completion rate of 38%, 136 yards and zero touchdowns.
Grade: B
2 (59): T Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Ok, so you can never have enough offensive linemen and development is crucial at the position. But other needs and prospects available at the point of this pick make this selection a little confusing. This is a pick for a couple of years down the road when players Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil reach the end of their contracts. Whichever way you try to dress this pick though it was still a reach.
Grade: C-
3 (78): S Calen Bullock, USC
The expectation should be Bullock will play in rotation at safety this year. The team has their starting safeties and Bullock needs to work on his tackling, which means this will be the season he can develop those skills. He’s young (only 20 years old), versatile and great at making plays on the ball, racking up seven interceptions and 10 pass breakups in the last two years.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
4 (123): TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
It was only two seasons ago Stover was playing on defense. Now he’s on offense playing tight end and last year had a pretty productive season. In the Big Ten, he finished third in receptions (41), second in receiving yards (576), and second in touchdowns (5). There’s also a level of familiarity for Stover as he played tight end with CJ Stroud in 2022, catching five touchdowns and 406 receiving yards.
Grade: A
6 (188): LB Jamal Hill, Oregon
Linebacker was a big need for Houston and Hill has a lot of potential. He played safety and then moved to linebacker and the speed is apparent when he plays. His athleticism and speed will also be helpful on special teams. He needs work, especially instinctually, but his tackling and coverage skills will be something he can bring to the Texans' defense straight away.
Grade: B+
6 (205): RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
Finding traits and players with a good track record of production can be tough to find as the draft enters the six-round. Houston found one though with Jordan who rushed just shy of 2,000 yards and scored 17 touchdowns the last two seasons. He’s undersized so expect a lot of zone runs, but his ability to contribute as a rusher, receiver and as a returner will all benefit him to get a final roster space this season.
Grade: B+
7 (238): ED Solomon Byrd, USC
Since joining USC two years ago, Byrd has produced 67 tackles, 10 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. That’s some fantastic production to find in the seventh round. There should be a high level of expectation that Byrd joins the defensive end rotation corps and help provide good and reliable depth at the position.
Grade: B-
7 (247): DI Marcus Harris, Auburn
This was an amazing value pick this far at the end of the draft. Harris may actually provide the team with some adequate production this year and do it early in the season. Auburn didn’t have a bad interior defensive line last season and Harris has spent the last three years making plays for the Tigers. Since 2021, Harris has accumulated 97 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. From the defensive tackle position, in the seventh round, that’s the very definition of “diamond in the rough”.
Grade: A-
7 (249): T LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
Henderson moved to Michigan last year and played mostly as a rotational piece. He played a total of 201 pass-blocking snaps and allowed one sack and 17 pressures. With each game he played last year he got progressively worse as a pass blocker, and as a run blocker, he followed the same trend. On the plus side, he’s an offensive lineman which is always worth investing in and he played snaps at left tackle as well as at both left and right guard.
Grade: C
UDFA Signings-
WR Jadon Janke, South Dakota State
WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State
RB British Brooks, North Carolina
LB Tarique Barnes, Illinois
LB Max Tooley, BYU
DL Pheldarius Payne, Virginia Tech