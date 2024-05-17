2024 NFL Draft Review: Jacksonville Jaguars
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Indianapolis Colts draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (23): WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
The team lost a big piece of their offense with Calvin Ridley departing and they needed to restock. Thomas Jr. was one of the premium receivers in this year’s draft and also one of the fastest. His 10-yard split of 1.50s was 88th percentile and his 40 time of 4.33s was 94th percentile among wide receivers. Now add his 68 receptions, 1,177 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns from last year, and he’s not just fast and elusive, he’s productive too.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
2 (48): DI Maason Smith, LSU
This was a very unusual pick. With so much on offer, why the Jaguars decided on Smith is a mystery at pick 48. He had a career year last season for LSU, posting just 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. It’s not great production for a mid-second-round pick. Even his combine leaves you scratching your head. The only thing that checks the box is his arm length, which is 35” (94th percentile). And his giant wingspan of 84⅝" (95th percentile).
Grade: C
3 (96): CB Jarrian Jones, Florida State
It’s one reach to another here. Jones was deemed to be a fifth-round projection but the Jacksonville front office went early and grabbed the Seminoles cornerback at pick 96. At least he has obvious potential as Jones’ athletic testing was very good. With a 40-yard time off 4.38s (89th percentile), vertical of 39½" (86th percentile), and broad of 129” (87th percentile), Jones shows he can keep pace with pro-level receivers. Jones hasn’t allowed a touchdown in two years and has corralled four interceptions in that same time. The potential is good, but the reach is bad.
Grade: B-
4 (114): T Javon Foster, Missouri
When the Jags got to their Day 3 pick, they got things back on track. This pick at 114 for Javon Foster has huge upside (it may end up being one of their best picks of the draft). In the last three years playing as Missouri’s starting left tackle, Foster has played a total of 1,440 passing sets. In that time, he allowed only seven sacks and six quarterback hits. Foster has been one of the best-run blockers at Missouri, consistently being the aggressor and beating out the opposition.
Grade: A
4 (116): DI Jordan Jefferson, LSU
Not sure about this pick and wonder if this is another reach. Drafting a true nose tackle in the fourth round is a confusing option, especially with so many other needs to address. Jefferson was deemed a sixth-round projection, and that’s mostly based on his skill set and position value. He had 67 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in the last two years, and that’s just fine. This is more about how much Jefferson will contribute as a nose tackle and if that warrants a fourth-round pick.
Grade: C+
5 (153): CB Deantre Prince, Ole Miss
Prince will play on rotation and add depth at the outside cornerback position. That’s fine here in the fifth and Prince has all the potential to be a solid depth corner. His 10-yard split of 1.47s (97th percentile) and 40-yard time of 4.38s (89th percentile) is how Prince beats out the competition. Jaguars fan's should be excited.
Grade: B
5 (167): RB Keilan Robinson, Texas
Since leaving Alabama three years ago and transferring to Texas, Robinson scored nine total touchdowns and registered 874 total yards. The speed and explosiveness are apparent with a 10-yard split of 1.51s (86th percentile) and a 40-yard time of 4.42s (88th percentile). It's very easy to see how he wins. He was a pretty viable receiver for the Longhorns and has all the traits you look for in a third-down back.
Grade: B-
6 (212): K Cam Little, Arkansas
I have no issue with drafting a kicker late into Day 3. Little had a career field goal percentage of 82.6% at Arkansas and never missed an extra point.
Grade: B-
7 (236): ED Myles Cole, Texas Tech
Cole has a long way to go and his talents are very unseasoned. But his measurements are off the charts, and late Day 3 picks are all about finding traits. Cole is a defensive end who measures 6’6” and 278 lbs, and has 36⅞" (99th percentile) arms and a wingspan of 86¼"(98th percentile). He's a huge EDGE who clocked in at 4.67s in the 40-yard dash.
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
RB Lorenzo Lingard, Akron
WR Wayne Ruby Jr, Mount Union
WR Brevin Easton, Albany
WR David White, Western Carolina
RB Jalen Jackson, Villanova
LB Andrew Parker Jr, Appalachian State