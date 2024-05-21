2024 NFL Draft Review: Kansas City Chiefs
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Jacksonville Jaguars draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Kansas City Chiefs drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (28): WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Next to Caleb Williams going to the Bears with the first pick, Worthy going to Kansas City made the most sense in terms of team fit. The team needed receivers last year and tried in the offseason to fill the gaps, but since the team lost Tyreek Hill it’s been that speed element on the outside that's been missed that helped make Patrick Mahomes successful. Now they have that back with the fastest player in combine history. Worthy registered a 1,000-yard season last year and has totaled 25 touchdowns since enrolling at Texas three years ago.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
2 (63): T Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Kingsley is a brute at the offensive tackle position and has shown to be very versatile by playing both left and right tackle at a very efficient rate. On 746 passing sets over the last three years for BYU, Suamataia has allowed only eight quarterback hits and two sacks. His run blocking needs some work, but very few offensive linemen in this year’s draft have been as effective in pass protection as Suamataia.
Grade: B
4 (131): TE Jared Wiley, TCU
Chiefs fans had to sit on their hands a long time between their second-round pick and their next pick in the fourth round. The good news is the wait was worth it as Wiley was good value here. He gets a chance to develop behind Travis Kelce and learn from one of the best to ever do it. Wiley is a great receiving tight end and offers Mahomes more options in the middle of the field. Among tight ends last year, Wiley ranked first in touchdowns (8) and fourth in first downs (27).
Grade: B+
4 (133): S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Hicks is a solid and reliable strong safety who lays big hits and is excellent at covering tight ends. The issue is the 26 missed tackles over the last two years.
Grade: B+
5 (159): C Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
The biggest takeaway from this pick is that Nourzad is insanely versatile. He played every offensive line position in college and only allowed three sacks. His biggest issue is dealing with stunts and he overextends as he tries to recover.
Grade: B-
6 (211): CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee
Here’s a perfect definition of a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect. Hadden has missed a lot of time in college due to injury and has played in only 22 games the last three years whilst at Tennessee. The other side of that statement is when he was on the field he was insanely productive. On 577 coverage snaps, Hadden allowed a completion rate of 47%, registered nine pass breakups and five interceptions while allowing a passer rating of only 52.9.
Grade: B-
7 (248): G C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross
With the final pick, the Chiefs go back to the interior offensive line. The issue for Hanson will be the extreme and sudden increase in talent and competition he’s used to. There is potential here though. Only one sack allowed in the five years Hanson played at Holy Cross and his athletic test scoring was off the charts. His final RAS score (relative athletic score) of 9.85 puts him comfortably in the elite category.
Grade: B
UDFA Signings-
WR Reggie Brown, James Madison
RB Emani Bailey, TCU
RB Carson Steele, UCLA
OL Ethan Driskell, Marshall
CB Christian Roland-Wallace, USC
DL Fabien Lovett, Florida State
P Ryan Rehkow, BYU
WR Phillip Brooks, Kansas State
DE Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
OL McKade Mettauer, Oklahoma
TE Baylor Cupp, Texas Tech
DB Miles Battle, Utah