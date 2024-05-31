2024 NFL Draft Review: L.A. Rams
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the L.A. Chargers draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the L.A. Rams drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (19): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Is Verse the best defensive player in this year’s draft? It’s very much debatable. What's not debatable however is how much of a strike this is for the Rams. Verse was seen as a top-10 prospect and the Rams needed to reload their defensive line after losing some very important pieces. Last year, Verse finished fourth in pressures (62), sixth in sacks (11) and sixth in pass-rush win rate (21.8%). The Rams' defense gets an instant upgrade at a time when Rams fans felt down about losing Aaron Donald.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
2 (39): DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
Are we naming the Rams the L.A. Seminoles yet? Having both defensive linemen who played together extensively is a good way to create a strong level of cohesion on the line. Last year, Fiske registered 28 pressures and got to the quarterback six times. His 26 defensive stops last year were the fourth-most among defensive tackles. This is smart drafting to rebuild the defensive line that has always been a key strength of their team. The only issue here is the amount of draft capital the Rams gave up to trade up and snag Fiske.
Grade: B-
3 (83): RB Blake Corum, Michigan
In a Michigan run-heavy offense, Corum went nuts and set school records. There’s an element of risk here with Corum but with that comes a chance to strike on a very talented running back. Corum has a lot of tread off of his tires after taking 639 rushing snaps over the last three years. He also tore his MCL in 2022, which is a big issue when it comes to running backs and Rams fans are all too familiar with running backs coming out of college with knee issues.
But on the plus side, Corum obliterated the competition last and scored an unbelievable 27 rushing touchdowns. For Michigan, no other player scored more touchdowns while playing at the Big House, with 56 career touchdowns. It’s hard to imagine how any player will ever beat Corum’s touchdown record.
Grade: B+
3 (99): S Kamren Kinchens, Miami Fl.
Kinchens entered the draft process touted as the best safety in this year’s class. For whatever reason, people fell out of favor with the Hurricanes safety. One reason was his poor testing at the combine, but the production tells a different story.
Since enrolling at Miami, Kinchens has racked up 131 total tackles, 34 defensive stops, 10 pass breakups, and 11 interceptions (most among safeties since 2022). The instincts are solid and his tackling technique is fine. What he needs is a team that’s willing to unleash that aggression and let him lay the smackdown at will. LA is a perfect place to do that.
Grade: A-
5 (154): EDGE Brennan Jackson, Washington State
This is a sneaky pick here by the Rams. Some call it a slight reach, which it sort of is, but Jackson was pretty productive. He finished last season with 40 pressures and nine sacks (fourth-most in the Pac-12). Is there work to be done with his run defense? Without a doubt. But that’s not to say it’s bad, he did a pretty good job and he finished fourth in tackles for loss in the Pac-12 year with 13. He finished first last year in fumble recoveries (4) and fumble recoveries for a touchdown (3).
Grade: A-
6 (196): DI Tyler Davis, Clemson
This a great value pick based on the fact Davis was projected to go a round earlier. Davis is a pure run-stopping machine and Clemson fans know exactly what that means. He’s a rotational piece who needs to work on his pass rush with only two sacks and two quarterback hits last year. But something that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is how effective he is at plugging the A and B gaps and constricting the running lanes.
Grade: B-
6 (209): K Joshua Karty, Stanford
The Rams tried two kickers last year and both underperformed massively. They had the big leg of Brett Maher to start with, who managed to kick 76% of his field goals. And there was Lucas Havrisik kicking for a few weeks who managed a 75% field goal accuracy. Both finished in the bottom 29 among starting kickers last year. That meant a kicker was a big need and they jumped to get one before they disappeared off the board. Karty is a two-time All-American and his kicking stats are impressive. Last year, Karty missed four field goals, with three of those misses coming from over 50 yards. But his accuracy on kicks on distances below 50 yards, Karty has only missed one in the last two years.
Grade: B+
6 (213): WR Jordan Whittington, Texas
This is an ever-so-slight reach here for Whittington, but he does fit the Rams receiver corps quite nicely. He’s great on short routes and finding space in tight quarters from the slot position, and he managed to corral 92 receptions in the last two years. The low draft projection though, only two touchdowns in the previous two years for the Longhorns.
Grade: B-
6 (217): C Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
Limmer was projected to go in the fourth round so this is fantastic value. The team didn’t really need a center, but having a backup when Limmer was waiting here at such good value is worth taking. Limmer has shown to be an effective pass blocker only three sacks and zero quarterback hits last year. As a run blocker, he’s mobile and great at getting up to deliver combo blocks.
Grade: B-
7 (254): IOL KT Leveston, Kansas State
Leveston has allowed seven sacks and 41 pressures the last two years and his run-blocking is pretty good. He offers depth at this stage at the guard position and needs to work on being less impatient in his pass sets.
Grade: B
UDFA Signings-
C Justin Dedich, USC
DE Anthony Goodlow, Oklahoma State
LB Omar Speights, LSU
DB Cam Lampkin, Washington State
DT Tuli Letuligasenoa, Washington
WR Drake Stoops, Oklahoma
CB Josh Wallace, Michigan
S Kenny Logan, Kansas
TE Neal Johnson, Louisiana
OL Blake Larson, Augustana
DT David Olajiga, Central Missouri
L S Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee
WR Sam Wiglusz, Ohio
WR J.J. Laap, SUNY Cortland