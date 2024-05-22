2024 NFL Draft Review: Las Vegas Raiders
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Kansas City Chiefs draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Las Vegas Raiders drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (13): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Raiders traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to take who was considered the best tight end in that year’s class, Michael Mayer. Slot receiver is pretty set for the Raiders, plus Davante Adams will demand targets. Compile all this and you’re left asking how Bowers fits. Bowers is undoubtedly a talent and as a move tight-end, he’s one of the best to come out of college in a long time. But could the Raiders have gone elsewhere and filled more pressing needs on the roster than take a guy who will come out on 12-man formations? Or if you say he’s the TE1, then what was the whole Mayer thing about last year?
Grade: C-
2 (44): C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Good pick here and Powers was easily the best player available for Vegas at pick 44, and they needed inside offensive linemen. JPJ was considered the best center in this year’s draft, but he can be just as effective at guard, which is a massive need for Vegas. Powers can take the empty right guard position this year and when (or if) the time comes, he just slides into the center role. In 2023, Powers played on 481 pass-blocking snaps and allowed only one pressure. Wow!
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
3 (77): T Delmar Glaze, Maryland
Tackle was deep this year, so waiting as late as the third round to select one wasn’t a bad strategy. The issue here is Glaze was projected as a fifth-round prospect which makes this a reach. Sure, he only allowed seven sacks the last two years, but with some of those sacks you can roll blame in other directions when you watch the tape. But the lateral speed and general athleticism are something to be concerned about. That makes him a better projection in the NFL at guard, who they just drafted the pick before. Right now, Glaze is a depth piece whichever way you put him.
Grade: B-
4 (112): CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
The Raiders pick for need again which needs to be applauded. The issue is they may have left it late here at the start of Day 3, and it’s at this point you see them playing chase after taking Bowers in the first. Richardson is an athletic talent and his combine test scores tell you exactly why the Raiders chose him here. His 10-yard split of 1.48s (92nd percentile), 40-yard time of 4.34s (95th percentile) and broad of 128” (83rd percentile) make him one of the fastest and most explosive corners in this year's draft.
He’s also a very able tackler who’s made 177 tackles and only missed nine tackles in the last three seasons. So why the low grade and projection? His coverage skills are bad. He needs to work on his ball tracking and needs to do better at his play recognition. With all those tackles in the last three years, he also has zero interceptions and only 10 pass breakups in that same time. He’s more of a special teams ace right now.
Grade: B
5 (148): LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
It’s not bad value here for Eichenberg. There were better options available at the moment of this pick, which balances things out. Tommy Eichenberg is a blue collar player which fits in with the Raiders draft plan. He is a big linebacker who loves to play downhill and be a force in the run game. But his lateral speed and coverage skills leave a lot to be desired.
Grade: B
6 (208): RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
Finding a guy who can play multiple roles in Day 3 is important and Laube offers a lot for the Raiders. He’s rushed for 1,950 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry and scored 24 rushing touchdowns in the last two years. On top of that, Laube also had 708 receiving yards and scored seven receiving touchdowns last year.
But it doesn’t end there. Laube also scored two touchdowns as a returner and averaged 33.9 yards per kickoff return, the most in the FCS (minimum 21 attempts). He offers third-down versatility this year, as well as competing for a role on special teams.
Grade: B
7 (223): S Trey Taylor, Air Force
It’s the seventh-round and the Raiders land last year’s Jim Thorpe Award winner (best defensive back in college). Taylor’s a smart safety and helped Air Force to a couple of years of success, which included their incredible winning streak last year. Taylor made four pass breakups, three interceptions, and a passer rating allowed of only 49.5. He needs some work in run defense, but this far into the draft for a developmental player that adds depth is a good find.
Grade: A
7 (229): CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh
Devonshire allowed a low completion rate of 45% and made five pass breakups with four interceptions last season. The Raiders get good value here taking a prospect this late in the seventh round for a guy projected to go early in the sixth. The general athleticism needs work and that should help with his lack of size.
Grade: B
UDFA Signings-
QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama
WR Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
WR Ramel Keyton, Tennessee
WR Jeff Foreman, Arkansas State
OL Andrew Coker, TCU
G Jake Johanning, Furman
G Clark Barrington, Baylor
C Will Putnam, Clemson
DL Noah Shannon, Iowa
DL Tomari Fox, North Carolina
EDGE TJ Franklin, Baylor
L EDGE Amari Gainer, North Carolina
EDGE Ron Stone, Washington State
CB Ja'Quan Sheppard, Maryland
CB Demarcus Governor, Northern Iowa
CB Rayshad Williams, Texas Tech
S Phalen Sanford, Nebraska