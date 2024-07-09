2024 NFL Draft review: Minnesota Vikings
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Miami Dolphins draft selections, now it’s time to look at how the Minnesota Vikings drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (10): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
This grade could have been higher but the Vikings got nervous in the service and traded up to get the Wolverine signal caller. With Kirk Cousins gone, the team needed a quarterback. With the run early in the draft McCarthy was the best available at the position. On the negative side, McCarthy never really had to take over a game, or even throw that much at Michigan. On the plus side, he has a talented arm, good mobility, and, most importantly, he is a fantastic leader. The Vikings' offense is well-stocked which will help McCarthy in his rookie year, all he needs to do is develop and learn.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
1 (17): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Turner was deemed a top-10 and, in some circles, even a top-five prospect in this year’s draft. The All-American pass rusher finished second in the SEC in pressures (55) and first in sacks (11). He also totaled 15 tackles for loss, which was the most among edge defenders in the SEC. He is an absolute force who has great range and versatility along with a great track record of production. The issue for Minnesota isn’t him as a player, it’s the amount of draft capital the Vikings spent to get to pick 17. They traded twice before the draft to get there and gave up multiple picks over two years.
Grade: B+
4 (108): CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
Jackson's long and rangy with good coverage skills and great physicality when playing man coverage. He allowed a passer rating of 41.6, allowed 50% of the targets thrown his way, and gave up only 200 yards last year. He is a one-year wonder, however, and that’s even crazier when you realize he is nearly 25. His age, along with limited playing time, means he’s a little rough around the edges and needs plenty of development. Huge upside with this pick, let’s see how he handles special teams duties to gauge where he’s at.
Editor's note: This piece was submitted before Khyree Jackson's tragic death. Rest in peace.
Grade: B
6 (177): T Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
The Vikings have pretty good starting tackles on the roster, but having depth is just as important. Rouse transferred to Oklahoma last year and that move paid off. He had his best season yet, playing 480 passing sets and only allowed two quarterback hits and zero sacks. There’s work to be done here though and Rouse needs to develop, but as a backup tackle to add depth to the position. Good move
Grade: B
6 (203): K Will Reichard, Alabama
Kickers went on a run on Day 3, and it was all initiated by the Vikings. Reichard made 88% of his field goal attempts last year (3rd-most in the SEC), but in his five years kicking for Alabama he only missed two extra points.
Grade: B-
7 (230): C Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest
Jurgens offers depth and versatility for the Vikings. He played both center and guard during his time at Wake Forest. Over the past two years, he played 998 passing snaps and only allowed 19 pressures and three sacks.
Grade: B+
7 (232): DI Levi Drake Rodriguez, Texas A&M–Commerce
It’s wild it took until the Vikings final pick to address a huge need and select a defensive tackle. Levi managed to have himself a career season last year by generating 24 pressures, seven sacks, and 33 tackles. This made him one of the more productive defensive tackles in the FCS last year. Expect this coaching staff to put Levi through his paces this offseason to see what he’s got because more than likely the team is going to need it.
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
WR Devron Harper, Mercer
WR Ty James, Mercer
WR Jeshaun Jones, Maryland
TE Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL Matt Cindric, Cal
OL Jeremy Flax, Kentucky
OL Doug Nester, West Virginia
OL Spencer Rolland, North Carolina
DL Taki Taimani, Oregon
DL Tyler Manoa, Arizona
EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
EDGE Owen Porter, Marshall
EDGE Bo Richter, Air Force
LB K.J. Cloyd, Miami
LB Donovan Manuel, Florida International
LB Dallas Gant, Toledo
CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas