With The First Pick
Fansided

2024 NFL Draft review: Minnesota Vikings

Review of all 32 teams draft, with grades and UDFA signings. This time it’s the Minnesota Vikings.

By Mike Poland

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Previously we reviewed the Miami Dolphins draft selections, now it’s time to look at how the Minnesota Vikings drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.

1 (10): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

This grade could have been higher but the Vikings got nervous in the service and traded up to get the Wolverine signal caller. With Kirk Cousins gone, the team needed a quarterback. With the run early in the draft McCarthy was the best available at the position. On the negative side, McCarthy never really had to take over a game, or even throw that much at Michigan. On the plus side, he has a talented arm, good mobility, and, most importantly, he is a fantastic leader. The Vikings' offense is well-stocked which will help McCarthy in his rookie year, all he needs to do is develop and learn. 

J.J. McCarthy
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington / Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Grade: A

(Team Choice Award)

1 (17): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Turner was deemed a top-10 and, in some circles, even a top-five prospect in this year’s draft. The All-American pass rusher finished second in the SEC in pressures (55) and first in sacks (11). He also totaled 15 tackles for loss, which was the most among edge defenders in the SEC. He is an absolute force who has great range and versatility along with a great track record of production. The issue for Minnesota isn’t him as a player, it’s the amount of draft capital the Vikings spent to get to pick 17. They traded twice before the draft to get there and gave up multiple picks over two years.

Dallas Turner
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan / Ryan Kang/GettyImages

Grade: B+

4 (108): CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Jackson's long and rangy with good coverage skills and great physicality when playing man coverage. He allowed a passer rating of 41.6, allowed 50% of the targets thrown his way, and gave up only 200 yards last year. He is a one-year wonder, however, and that’s even crazier when you realize he is nearly 25. His age, along with limited playing time, means he’s a little rough around the edges and needs plenty of development. Huge upside with this pick, let’s see how he handles special teams duties to gauge where he’s at. 

Editor's note: This piece was submitted before Khyree Jackson's tragic death. Rest in peace.

Khyree Jackson
2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington / Ric Tapia/GettyImages

Grade: B

6 (177): T Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

The Vikings have pretty good starting tackles on the roster, but having depth is just as important. Rouse transferred to Oklahoma last year and that move paid off. He had his best season yet, playing 480 passing sets and only allowed two quarterback hits and zero sacks. There’s work to be done here though and Rouse needs to develop, but as a backup tackle to add depth to the position. Good move

Walter Rouse
NFL Combine / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Grade: B

6 (203): K Will Reichard, Alabama

Kickers went on a run on Day 3, and it was all initiated by the Vikings. Reichard made 88% of his field goal attempts last year (3rd-most in the SEC), but in his five years kicking for Alabama he only missed two extra points. 

Will Reichard
Chattanooga v Alabama / Brandon Sumrall/GettyImages

Grade: B-

7 (230): C Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

Jurgens offers depth and versatility for the Vikings. He played both center and guard during his time at Wake Forest. Over the past two years, he played 998 passing snaps and only allowed 19 pressures and three sacks. 

Michael Jurgens
Wake Forest v Syracuse / Bryan Bennett/GettyImages

Grade: B+

7 (232): DI Levi Drake Rodriguez, Texas A&M–Commerce

It’s wild it took until the Vikings final pick to address a huge need and select a defensive tackle. Levi managed to have himself a career season last year by generating 24 pressures, seven sacks, and 33 tackles. This made him one of the more productive defensive tackles in the FCS last year. Expect this coaching staff to put Levi through his paces this offseason to see what he’s got because more than likely the team is going to need it. 

Grade: B-

UDFA Signings- 

WR Devron Harper, Mercer

WR Ty James, Mercer

WR Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

TE Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL Matt Cindric, Cal

OL Jeremy Flax, Kentucky

OL Doug Nester, West Virginia

OL Spencer Rolland, North Carolina

DL Taki Taimani, Oregon

DL Tyler Manoa, Arizona

EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

EDGE Owen Porter, Marshall

EDGE Bo Richter, Air Force

LB K.J. Cloyd, Miami

LB Donovan Manuel, Florida International

LB Dallas Gant, Toledo

CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Overall Grade: B+

Home/NFL Draft News