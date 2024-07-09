2024 NFL Draft review: New England Patriots
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Minnesota Vikings draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the New England Patriots drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (3): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The Patriots really needed a quarterback so this was a slam dunk pick, but also an expected one. The Patriots offense is more than just a quarterback away from being great and that will go against Maye in his rookie year. But with his size (6’4”, 223lbs), athletic ability, and excellent passing accuracy this will all help him overcome adversity and lack of talent around him. The Patriots have gone down the road of grabbing their quarterback for the future now, then developing the offense around him. With the right development and roster construction over the next season it should be expected Maye becomes a Pro Bowl-caliber player within his rookie contract.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
2 (37): WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
Wide receiver was another big need for New England. When you go out and draft your new starting quarterback, why not draft him someone to throw to? The grade on this pick takes a hit as there were better receiver prospects available at the time. Taking Polk was a slight reach at 37. That being said, Washington had the second-most receiving yards nationally and Polk was second on the team in receiving yards behind Rome Odunze. There’s an obvious reason why the Patriots went to Polk here though: his contested catch ability. He was one of the best in this year’s draft. If that helps Maye out as he transitions to the NFL, then it’s a smart move.
Grade: B+
3 (68): OT Caedan Wallace, Penn State
It is very telling the Patriots spent their first three selection on offense. Left tackle was maybe the biggest need next to quarterback for them. If the team wants to invest in a quarterback and not have him face down in the dirt or worse, then offensive tackle is even more important. Taking Wallace is fine and last year he played 359 passing sets and only allowed one sack. The issue with the pick is they will be pushing Wallace to play left tackle, a position he did not play while at Penn State.
Grade: B-
4 (103): G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
Sticking with the offensive line approach, the Patriots take the Aggie guard who also only allowed one sack last year. The problem with the pick is this is a big reach. Robinson was projected to go toward the back end of the fifth round and the big question is whether Robinson is better than the talent already at guard for the Patriots. If not (which looks like the case) then this was a pick for depth. That’s not a bad strategy when it comes to the offensive line, but you have to ask at this stage with other needs whether this pick could have been used elsewhere.
Grade: B-
4 (110): WR Javon Baker, UCF
A double offensive line and a double wide receiver draft for the Patriots is a wise move given the status of their roster heading into the draft. The good news is Baker was expected to go on Day 2, so this makes this a good value pick. In the Big 12, no other wide receiver had more receiving yards (1,139 yards), a higher average yards per reception (21.9), or more yards per route run (3.21) than Baker. Keep in mind both Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell were in the Big 12 this past year, and they both were top-60 selections.
Grade: B
6 (180): CB Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
The Patriots went all offense in the draft until this point. They took Dial at pick 180 to break the run. Cornerback was a team need but waiting till near the end of Day 3 to take one seems a little late. Dial spent three years playing cornerback for the Gamecocks and played 1,065 coverage snaps. On those snaps, he made 98 tackles, allowed a 52% completion rate, made 24 pass breakups, and allowed a passer rating of 77.1. The only thing missing were some turnovers, as he only recorded three interceptions in three seasons.
Grade: B-
6 (193): QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee
Milton won't be a threat to Maye, but finding a backup who offers something different as a passer is a huge plus here. With the way the AFC East is set up at quarterback, having a guy like Milton, who has a huge arm and throws deep balls at ease, will also add an extra dimension when it comes to practicing and helping the defense prepare for those big-arm gunslingers in the season.
Grade: B-
7 (231): TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Drafting a guy at the end of the draft who is likely to make the final 53 is a smart move. The Patriots also needed tight end depth and Bell is highly versatile. He lined up all over the formation, taking snaps at tight end, slot, out wide, and in the backfield at H-back. His 503 receiving yards ranked 14th nationally among tight ends, but he does need work on his pass blocking. Good pick here near the end of the draft.
Grade: B
UDFA Signings-
RB DeShaun Fenwick, Oregon State
TE Jacob Warren, Tennessee
OT Zuri Henry, UTEP
C Charles Turner, LSU
EDGE John Morgan, Arkansas
LB Jett Bush, Texas
LB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
CB Mikey Victor, Alabama State
CB Kaleb Ford-Dement, Texas State
S Dell Pettus, Troy
K Vince Blanchard, Laval
OT Tairiq Stewart, North Carolina A&T