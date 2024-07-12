2024 NFL Draft review: New Orleans Saints
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the New England Patriots draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the New Orleans Saints drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (14): T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
You can argue who the number two offensive tackle was in this year’s draft, but there is no denying Fuaga was the premier run blocker in this year’s class. If the Saints are looking to upgrade their run game, then Fuaga helps massively in that regard. What he also helps with is covering the concerns at tackle. Ryan Ramczyk's knee injury and Trevor Penning's struggles over the past few seasons make this an obvious spot to build with an eye to the future.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
2 (41): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Cornerback was a need for the Saints and Kool-Aid was deemed a first-round talent, so getting him down in the second is great value. He’s tenacious, physical, and talented, so he should slot right into the Saints' secondary and begin making plays. His 48% completion rate was one of the lowest among cornerbacks last year, which is remarkable against SEC competition. His ability to play zone coverage and defend the run so effectively are his most intriguing skills. He missed zero tackles last year on running plays.
Grade: A-
5 (150): QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
The once-heralded quarterback from the show "QB1" had his struggles at Oklahoma before being replaced by Caleb Williams. His time at South Carolina was tough, but in fairness, those reasons were out of his control. He largely played behind a non-existent offensive line, constantly dealing with pressure. He did prove he was worthy of a backup quarterback role in the NFL with what he did with so little. Learning behind a longtime veteran in Derek Carr will assist in his development massively this year. Carr's experience will help Rattler work on his issues with consistency and decision-making. Expect Rattler to have a ceiling of a premium backup quarterback in the NFL during his career.
Grade: B
5 (170): WR Bub Means, Pittsburgh
It’s no problem to add more talent in the wide receiver room with this pick, especially from a deep position. He had a career year last season racking up 41 receptions, 718 yards, and six touchdowns. As the team’s WR5 or possibly WR4 (if he can prove himself worthy), this is not a bad pick in the fifth.
Grade: B-
5 (175): LB Jaylan Ford, Texas
Ford was an intriguing off-ball linebacker talent to take a swing on in the fifth round. He’s a solid and reliable run-stopping linebacker who has the build of a thumping-type Mike linebacker. Nowadays, that can be hard to find. He doesn’t project as a full-time starter based on his lower athletic testing numbers and slow reaction time, but as a rotational linebacker to add depth, it’s not a bad pick.
Grade: B+
6 (199): DI Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa
Pretty good value pick here for a player projected to go in the fifth round. Boyd registered 61 pressures and 55 tackles over the past two seasons at Northern Iowa. He adds much-needed depth at the inside defensive line position, especially as a one-tech or nose tackle. The only question is how his skills will translate at a much higher level of competition.
Grade: B-
7 (239): T Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky
The Saints started their draft journey by selecting an offensive tackle and finished it by selecting an offensive tackle. Ezirim is a pure right tackle, so this again could be to cover Ramczyk’s durability concerns. Last year, Ezirim played 490 passing sets and allowed zero sacks and 13 pressures. His run blocking is pretty good too.
Grade: B+
UDFA Signings-
WR Mason Tipton, Yale
OL Kyle Hergel, Boston College
OL Nouredin Nouili, Nebraska
LB Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota State
P Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt
DE Nathan Latu, Oklahoma State
S Millard Bradford, TCU
WR Jermaine Jackson, Idaho
DT Kyler Baugh, Minnesota
TE Dallin Holker, Colorado State
WR Kyle Sheets, Slippery Rock
CB Rico Payton, Pittsburgh State
DB Lawrence Johnson, SE Missouri State
RB Jacob Kibodi, Louisiana
C Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
DB Shawn Preston Jr, Mississippi State