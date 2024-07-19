2024 NFL Draft review: New York Jets
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the New York Giants draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the New York Jets drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (11): T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
The Jets had Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for all of four snaps before losing him for the year. They can ill afford for that to happen again. They lost parts of the line in free agency but also added some talent with the likes of Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. But in the same breath, those additions are very questionable in terms of durability. Olu Fashanu played 382 pass-blocking snaps last year at Penn State and didn’t allow one sack, that’s impressive. The Jets front office really hammered the idea of strengthening the offensive line this year, Fashanu represents the final move in that plan and it’s a great pick.
Grade: A-
(Team Choice Award)
3 (65): WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Insurance for injuries was a definite theme with the Jets so far with their draft picks. The Jets traded up to go get Corley so they clearly like what they saw in him. Corley has a steady record of production while in college and is a fantastic yards-after-catch guy. He registered 683 yards after the catch last year, which was second-most among all receivers in this year’s class. His experience of also taking handoffs at running back adds extra versatility for the Jets to tap into. With Mike Williams now on the roster and Garrett Wilson on the opposite side, Corley should be able to carve a role at the slot position and be quite effective.
Grade: B+
4 (134): RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Allen won’t even be 21 when he takes to the field in Week 1. He won’t even be able to buy his teammates a beer after the game! That’s some young talent to grow and he’s already pretty talented. In typical Wisconsin fashion, Allen is the big and bulky bruising type running back who will get those extra yards and first downs on those short third and one plays. His 49 missed tackles forced were second-most last year in the Big-10 and his 982 rushing yards was second-most (more than Blake Corum). With Allen and Breece Hall tied together, they should make for a very exciting and effective tandem.
Grade: B+
5 (171): QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
The Jets go trade crazy and go up again, this time trading in the fifth-round to take a backup quarterback with the potential to take over when Rodgers calls it quits. Last year, the Seminoles went on quite the run and looked playoff bound until Travis suffered a nasty season-ending injury to his leg against North Alabama. It ended Seminoles playoff chances as well as Travis’ hopes of winning the Heisman. Until Travis fully recovers from his injury, he’s bound to the QB3 position behind Tyrod Taylor. Once he’s ready to go, he’ll be itching to get out there and prove his worth. Expect the ceiling for Travis to be Rodgers replacement and become the starting QB. How long that takes depends on Rodgers.
Grade: B
5 (173): RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
It’s nothing but offense for the Jets and a double dip at running back. The FCS rushing leader has a proven track record of being a playmaker and adding him to this rebuilt backfield is another good edition. The sudden change in competition level will be something to watch for with Davis, but if he’s able to handle the pace and stick on with this backfield then the Jets have a very versatile rotation going on.
Grade: B-
5 (176): CB Qwan'tez Stiggers, CFL
Stiggers proved himself when he got to flash at the East-West Shrine Bowl. But the achievements he made while playing in the Fan Control League and the CFL should be enough for Jets fans to be excited. Last year in the CFL, Stiggers won Most Outstanding Rookie and was named a CFL’s East All-Star. His backstory is something everyone should check out and the struggles he faced to get this far should tell Jets fans about the extraordinary levels of determination Stiggers has. The only issue with the pick is the each the Jets made to get him. Would Stiggers have lasted unitl the Jets next pick? That’s another way to look at this pick.
Grade: B-
7 (257): S Jaylen Key, Alabama
Talking eaching, taking Key and letting him become this year’s “Mr Irrelevant” is a big reach here. Key was projected to go way out of the draft as an undrafted free agent, yet here he is. Could there be a little Mr. Irrelevant magic with this pick and we see him rise as the safety version of Brock Purdy? Well Key certainly has the experience as a redshirt senior playing for UAB and Alabama. He shows good tackling technique, but can he overcome those speed issues?
Grade: C+
UDFA Signings-
EDGE Braiden McGregor, Michigan
LB Tre Jenkins, San Jose State
LB Jimmy Ciarlo, Army
DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
LB Jett Johnson, Mississippi State
WR Marcus Riley, Florida A&M