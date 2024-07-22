2024 NFL Draft review: Philadelphia Eagles
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the New York Jets draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Philadelphia Eagles drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (22): CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
The team desperately needed to organize their secondary. Last year it was a disaster and the failure to stop the pass led to losing the NFC crown and going on a losing streak toward the end of the season. It was a rather unexpected full-team implosion. The Eagles allowed an average of 252 passing yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, which ranked 31st in the NFL in both regards, with only Washington finishing worse. Thankfully, the team landed Mitchell who had a meteoric rise in the pre-draft process and he showcased his skills and had a lot of scouts placing him as the first cornerback in this year’s class. This was one of the best team fits in the first round.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
2 (40): CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
DeJean was supposed to go in the first round and starting Day 2 he was the highest-ranked player still left on the board. Some people asked questions about why DeJean fell out of the first round, but the simple fact there were 14 consecutive offensive players drafted in the first was the key reason. Once the Eagles pulled the trigger in the second round on Cooper, the cornerbacks quickly began to fall and a run started on the position. Whether DeJean stays at cornerback or shifts to safety, which would probably suit him best in the NFL, is up for debate. His run defense from the defensive back position is maybe the best in this year’s class, but his coverage wasn’t bad either. Being so top-heavy for the position does pose issues for DeJean when he has to turn quickly, but it helps him to lay the boom on those big tackles. The trade does balance this pick out slightly, but it’s still a great pick.
Grade: A
3 (94): EDGE Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
Hunt went a little under the radar for most of the pre-draft process but as more scouts and mainstream news outlets caught on that he’s not a bad player he began to get traction. The issue though is whether this was a reach. Hunt was projected to go much later in the draft but his early selection from the Eagles was more than likely sparked by his fantastic combine numbers. Going through two position changes from high school, Cornell and finally Houston Christian would be a big reason he’s so athletic for the position. His 10-yard split of 1.60s and 40-yard time of 4.64s both registered in the 80th percentile. But his vertical of 37½" (88th percentile) and broad jump of 128” (95th percentile) would be the key figures that made him so intriguing. Coming from a smaller school comes with its issues here, but the upside is undeniable if Hunt can keep pace this year.
Grade: C
4 (127): RB Will Shipley, Clemson
Adding Shipley to the mix of Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell is a good move. Obviously, Barkley comes with durability issues but with Shipley hovering in rotation the team has a dependable safety blanket. Finding that kind of player on Day 3 is fantastic value and it puts extra options for the coaching staff on what they do with the position in the future. Shipley has rushed for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in the past two years. But the versatility is great too, with 486 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as well as averaging 27 yards per kickoff return the past two years, Shipley offers a lot in his rookie year.
Grade: B
5 (152): WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Smith is the very definition of a “Swiss army knife." At the Aggies he did it all from rushing, receiving, returning on special teams, and being an outstanding blocker. He’s second behind only Mike Evans for the most receiving yards in school history and Smith is also the only player in SEC history to record over 2,000 career receiving yards, while also tallying at least 250 rushing, punt return, and kick return yards.
Grade: B+
5 (155): LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Trotter was supposed to go in the third round according to consensus projections making this pick tremendous value. The drop could be attributed to the poor athletic testing and his small size but the Eagles felt good enough about him to trade up (more than likely because of the team ties to his father). Trotter finished with 88 tackles last year and 13.5 tackles for loss (fourth-most in the ACC).
Grade: B-
5 (172): G Trevor Keegan, Michigan
The Michigan offensive line was a big reason for the team winning a national championship last year and Keegan was a key contributor. He genuinely could take a starting position in his rookie year. Last season, Keegan played 382 passing snaps and allowed zero sacks and only one quarterback hit. He was easily the best pass blocker for Michigan last year but needs some work on his run blocking, something the Eagles pride themselves on with the offensive line.
Grade: B
6 (185): WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Wilson is an interesting case to be talked about here. He was projected to go in the fourth round and on a majority of boards and he was ranked higher than Ainias Smith. He’s a monster of a human being at over 6’6” and 231 lbs making him one of the largest receivers in the league. You could even consider him at his size and speed as a tight end. He’s not going to demand a high amount of targets on this offense with the players who are already established. But he does offer something different in terms of playing as the “big-slot” receiver. Expect him in rotation on the receiver corps and command an expected target share comparable to most WR5s around the league.
Grade: B-
6 (190): C Dylan McMahon, NC State
Given McMahon's smaller size and shorter arm length he’s best suited in the pros at the center position. Luckily for the Eagles, McMahon played both guard positions and center in college so he has good levels of versatility and experience. The Eagles will need to get more sand in his pants however as he’s very slight. But his athletic baseline of good agility and explosiveness will help him find a way on the final roster, more than likely as a backup center.
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
OT Anim Dankwah, Howard
TE McCallan Castles, Tennessee
DT Gabe Hall, Baylor
S Andre Sam, LSU
OL Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland
WR Talik Keaton, Marshall
RB Kendall Milton, Georgia