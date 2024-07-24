2024 NFL Draft review: Pittsburgh Steelers
By Mike Poland
Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let's break it all down.
1 (20): T Troy Fautanu, Washington
Fautanu was a top-five offensive tackle in this year’s draft and projected rankings had him hovering around as a top-20 overall player. In the last two years at Washington, Fautanu played 1,231 passing sets and allowed only two sacks. That’s some serious protection. Now here’s the irony with that statement, his pass blocking isn’t what he does best. As a run blocker, Fautanu is great at dirting defenders and getting out quickly with power on combo blocks. He’s an aggressive run blocker that loves to play with a mean streak, which is a base requirement for all linemen to win in the running game, but rarely seen with the intensity Fautanu plays at.
Grade: A-
2 (51): C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Offensive line was a huge need for Pittsburgh and the front office addressed that need with their first two picks. Frazier is a fanatic leader on the line and a high IQ player. Not only does he read defenses accurately and quickly, he’s also very good at communicating and relaying the information he sees quickly to his teammates. Having a center that’s able to do this as well be highly accurate with his snapping, it takes a lot of pressure off the quarterback. Frazier got the starting job at center for West Virgina in Week 5 of the 2020 season. Since then he’s allowed only five sacks and 15 quarterback hits.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
3 (84): WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
George Pickens is the clear primary receiver in Pittsburgh, but he can’t be expected to do it all on his own. Having a reliable supporting cast will get the most out of Pickens, and Wilson is a great start to that support. The Michigan standout has good position flex, lining up all over the formation. His 12 receiving touchdowns was second most in the Big-10, but what really stands out is his 48 receptions last year with only one drop.
Grade: B+
3 (97): LB Payton Wilson, NC State
No player in this year’s draft stirred up more debate or had more takes than Payton Wilson. His injury history is quite the read (and it’s not a short read), but this past season, his production was outstanding. His 138 total tackles were the most in the ACC and eighth-most nationally. He earned honors as an All-American in 2023 and was the recipient of the Chuck Bednarik award and the Dick Butkus award as well as being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The issue with Wilson is the volatility of the linebacker position tied with the lengthy injury history and the fact he’s already 24 years of age. Some mainstream reporters had him as high as the first-round, where others had him toward the back end of Day 2. If the Steelers can get through a full rookie contract’s worth of reasonable production out of Wilson then we can consider that a win.
Grade: B-
4 (119): G Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
A theme definitely exposed itself with these offensive line picks by the Steelers. McCormick is another mauler who’s super aggressive in the run game and should serve as a quality backup player in his rookie year. He’s rough around the edges and needs some coaching on his pass blocking, but if he’s able to get to grips with it all to an adequate level, then Steelers fan will get to see McCormick grace the field as a starter before the end of his rookie contract.
Grade: A-
6 (178): DI Logan Lee, Iowa
Lee is extremely small and light for the position so this year should see him plenty in the gym and with the strength and conditioning coach. He was projected to go at the end of the draft so it makes this pick a reach. But Lee will add depth to a position that has players starting to get long in the tooth. So developing a guy that’s taken at the back end of Day 3 to hopefully fill a void in a couple of years isn’t a bad idea.
Grade: B-
6 (195): CB Ryan Watts, Texas
Another reach here with the team’s final pick, but something that’s intriguing with Watts is how he fits the mold in terms of how Pittsburgh likes their safeties to play. Watts is over 200 lbs and just under 6’4” but utilizing him as a safety may not suit his play-style. Either coaching him to play safety or fixing him to defending those “big slot” type receivers may be the best to go with Watts. And it’s not a bad idea since so many teams are trying to establish those big-slot receivers on their offenses at the moment.
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
QB John Rhys Plumlee, UCF
RB Daijun Edwards, Georgia
DE Julius Welschof, Charlotte
LB Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State
CB Beanie Bishop, West Virginia