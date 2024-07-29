2024 NFL Draft review: Seattle Seahawks
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the San Francisco 49ers draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Seattle Seahawks drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (16): DI Byron Murphy II, Texas
Murphy is undersized, lacks arm length and can have his miscues when run defending, but he’s a lot of fun to watch. Murphy is easily the best defensive tackle talent in this year’s draft and he will look to dominate up front as a pass rusher. The Seahawks needed defensive linemen and landed a fantastic talent that some media folk compared to Aaron Donald.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
3 (81): G Christian Haynes, UConn
In the third round, the Seahawks took a physical inside offensive lineman that thrives on his mobility and combo blocking skills. Haynes was predicted to go earlier in the third round, so getting him here was pretty good value. Among all the guards last year in college, Haynes was easily a top-10 run blocker. He is however a pure right guard having never played any other position.
Grade: A
4 (118): LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP
Knight adds depth to a linebacker corps that’s been rebuilt recently. Knight was a big reach, however, since he was projected to go in the sixth round. The reasons for the low projection was poor instincts, which is a huge requirement to play the position well. He also failed to check every box when it came to measurables. He came in at only just 6’0” at the combine along with weighing in at 231 lbs. His agility test scores were atrocious coming in at the bottom 26th percentile.
Grade: C+
4 (121): TE AJ Barner, Michigan
This move tells Seahawks fans all they need to know about the offense playing more 12-personnel packages this season. It’s up for debate whether this pick could have been used on other positions, but there’s no denying Barner has a lot to offer. His size and frame are ideal for the position and his play strength is excellent as both a receiver and a blocker.
Grade: B-
5 (136): CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
The depth at cornerback is almost nonexistent for Seattle which makes it odd why the front office didn’t address the position earlier in the draft. Pritchett has elite speed and explosiveness, his 10-yard split came in at 1.49s (91st percentile) and his 40-yard time of 4.36s (92nd percentile) is showing how rapid he is. The expectation at this stage will be for Pritchett to add depth, but it wouldn’t at all be surprising if he passes most of the guys on the roster and overtakes Michael Jackson for the CB3 role.
Grade: B+
6 (179): T Sataoa Laumea, Utah
Laumea started the run of sixth-round picks for the Seahawks in this year’s draft and this was a great value selection. The consensus had Laumea to go in the fifth-round. The versatility will be what makes this pick more worthy having played every line position for Utah apart from center. This season, Laumea allowed quite a few pressures, but on 388 passing sets he allowed zero sacks.
Grade: B
6 (192): CB D.J. James, Auburn
James was a consensus fringe top-100 prospect so this continues the theme of finding high value players in the sixth round for the Seahawks. He led Auburn last year in pass breakups (10) and his two interceptions ranked second. He offers versatility which will help in terms of fit and what the coaches plan for him going forward. At this stage, he will find himself buried on the depth chart, but with a chance to prove himself on special teams.
Grade: A-
6 (207): T Mike Jerrell, Findlay
Not sure where Findlay is? Don't worry, you are not alone. Located less than two hours northwest of Ohio State, Jerrell is now the fourth NFL draft pick from Findlay. It will be interesting to see how well Jerrell takes to the pro’s having come from such a small school. He’s got the size at 6’5” and 309 lbs. Plus he has the accolades being the 2023 GMAC Offensive Lineman of the Year. Can he handle the pace jumping up to such a high level?
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
QB Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State
RB George Holani, Boise State
TE Jack Westover, Washington
OT Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
DL Nelson Ceaser, Houston
DT Devere Levelston, SMU
DB Ro Torrence, Arizona State