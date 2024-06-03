2024 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee Titans
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the Tennessee Titans drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (7): T JC Latham, Alabama
The team’s biggest need was tackle. The need for tackle was so big that if the front office failed to address the position early this would have been an F-graded draft. Most expected Joe Alt to go here but he went earlier, leaving a host of options for Tennessee.
At 6’6” and 335 pounds, Latham is an absolute monster of a human being for defenders to try and navigate around. The last two years in Alabama, Latham faced some pretty talented defensive competition, yet on 960 passing sets he allowed only two sacks and four quarterback hits.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
2 (38): DI T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
Sweat was an extremely interesting topic of conversation in the pre-draft process. His off-field reports were concerning with the DUI, late-night partying, weight control problems, and immaturity in the locker room. This led some scouts to wonder whether Sweat actually loves football and if he’s dedicated to playing. Then his combine really showed how unprepared he was. But then on the other hand he was a brick house in Texas.
Just his size alone makes him intimidating and this helps him destroy double-team plays. His lower half is incredibly powerful and he’s explosive which shows up as a pass rusher. As good as he is on run defense, he still finished third for Texas in total pressures as a pass rusher.
Grade: C
4 (106): LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
The linebacker corps for Tennessee had got thin this year so restocking was a must in the draft. This is a solid pick and Tennessee picked a linebacker that fits exactly what they’re looking for to play alongside Kenneth Murray. No other player in the Power-5 had more defensive stops (90) in the last two years than Gray.
Grade: B+
5 (146): CB Jarvis Brownlee, Louisville
Sticking with defending the run, Brownlee is a great cornerback as a run-stopper. He made 96 tackles in the last two years, but he missed only three tackles this past year. His coverage does need some work up and down the board. He allowed over 80 passer rating when targeted every year he played as a starter in both Florida State and Louisville.
Grade: B+
6 (182): WR Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane
Jackson will compete for the fourth receiver role on the team and given his rapid speed he could very well win the position. His 4.42s time in the 40-yard dash ranked in the 82nd percentile and his deep threat ability could add something different among the receiver corps. Three of his four touchdowns last year all came on receptions of 20 yards or more.
7 (242): S James Williams, Miami Fl.
Williams is very much a hybrid safety/linebacker. For the safety position, his measurables were off the charts. He’s already big-bodied at 6’4” and 231 pounds, but his arm length of 33⅝" and wingspan of 80¼" both ranked above the 95th percentile.
Grade: B
7 (252): EDGE Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
Harrell will more than likely play as a rotational pass rusher this year. His run defense needs work and he’s very undersized to play as defensive end. But he finished first in pressures (23) for Michigan and first in sacks (6), which also ranked seventh-most in the Big Ten.
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
RB Dillon Johnson, Washington
TE Steven Stilianos, Iowa
OL X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
OL Cole Spencer, Texas Tech
DL Isaiah Iton, Rutgers
DE Khalid Duke, Kansas State
CB Rob Gattison, Western Carolina
DB Robert Javier, Towson