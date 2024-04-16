2024 NFL Draft Schedule: When is it, How to Watch, TV channel
The 2024 NFL Draft promises excitement, star-studded prospects, and potential game-changers for teams. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just curious, here’s what you need to know:
Dates and Times
Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, noon ET
Location
The draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan, specifically at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. This is the first time ever that the draft has been hosted in Detroit.
TV Channels
Tune in to the following channels to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:
ABC
ESPN
NFL Network
Streaming Options
If you prefer streaming, you can catch the action on:
NFL+
ESPN+
Hulu+ Live TV
FuboTV
What to Expect
This draft class is loaded with offensive talent, including a star-studded quarterback group.
Keep an eye on the premier wide receiver class and potentially many franchise quarterbacks.
The Chicago Bears hold the coveted No. 1 overall pick this year, and all signs point to them taking USC star quarterback Caleb Williams.
So mark your calendars, grab your favorite jersey, and get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft!