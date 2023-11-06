2024 NFL Draft: Week 10 Prospect Stock Report
By Jack Brentnall
Week 10 of the 2023 college football season is in the books. Which prospects boosted their draft stock? And which saw it take a tumble? Here are four prospects who saw their stock shift after this weekend.
Stock UP: Tre Harris - WR, Ole Miss
2024 looks set to be a very deep wide receiver class and Harris might be in the conversation as one of the best seniors in that group. The former LA Tech receiver has been a reliable option for the Rebels this season and put on a career performance in Week 10 to help Ole Miss win a close contest with Texas A&M.
He finished the game with 11 catches for 213 yards, with both marks being career bests. Harris has earned a reputation as a quality deep threat and that was on display again in this game. He caught all four of his targets of 20+ yards downfield, taking them for 135 yards. With good size and the speed to be a three level threat, Harris is a name to watch out for.
Stock UP: Elijah Jones - CB, Boston College
Jones has long been a fixture of Boston College’s secondary, with 2023 marking his fourth season as a full-time starter. He earned a reputation as a ball hawk with 13 forced incompletions in 2022, but he has been taking things to another level this season. He was a key contributor for the Eagles once again in Week 10.
Jones was targeted six times in this game. On those targets he allowed just 19 yards whilst providing two interceptions and a pass breakup. Both interceptions came in the fourth quarter and were crucial in the Eagles running out 17-10 winners. Jones now has five picks this season, which is tied for the most in the Power Five.
Stock UP: Jonathon Brooks - RB, Texas
The battle for RB1 in the 2024 class is wide open and Brooks is playing himself into contention. He featured sparingly in his first two seasons with the Longhorns as he sat behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, but he has made the most of their departures. In Week 10 he racked up 112 yards and a touchdown on his 22 carries against Kansas State. Per PFF, he forced 10 missed tackles on those 22 attempts.
Brooks has now topped 100 yards in five of his last seven games. The two occasions where he fell short he had 98 and 99 yards. He has good size and an impressive athletic profile which projects well to the next level. His blend of contact balance and open field elusiveness is also hugely promising. Brooks is a name you’ll hear a lot more about in the coming weeks and months.
Stock DOWN: Tyler Van Dyke - QB, Miami
Van Dyke was one of the biggest risers through the first few weeks of the season, but in recent weeks his stock has begun to take a real tumble. It hit a new low in Week 10, with the redshirt junior having one of the worst games of his career as Miami were held to just six points in their loss to NC State.
Van Dyke finished the game with just 173 passing yards, averaging a paltry 4.6 yards per attempt. For the second game in a row he didn’t have a touchdown pass, but he did have three interceptions. Van Dyke has now had multiple interceptions in each of his last four starts, taking his season-long tally to 11, the most of any Power Five quarterback.