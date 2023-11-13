2024 NFL Draft: Week 11 Prospect Stock Report
By Jack Brentnall
Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is in the books. Which prospects boosted their draft stock? And which saw it take a tumble? Here are five prospects who saw their stock shift after this weekend.
Stock UP: Jayden Daniels - QB, LSU
The race for QB3 in the 2024 NFL Draft continues to be a wide-open one, and Daniels made a great case for himself over the weekend. The current Heisman favourite had an outstanding performance against Florida that showed he can make a difference through the air and on the ground. He finished with five total touchdowns, passing for 372 yards and rushing for 234.
In doing so, Daniels became the first quarterback in FBS history to top 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a single outing. He now has 38 total touchdowns and just four interceptions to his name this season. You can expect him to be rising up the boards after this one.
Stock UP: Cody Schrader - RB, Missouri
Schrader has been making a name for himself in Missouri and his impressive production continued with a career outing in Week 11. The former Truman State transfer was the focal point of the Tigers’ offense as they beat Tennessee. He finished the game with 321 yards from scrimmage, the best single game mark of any Missouri player since 1998.
Schrader now has 1,118 rushing yards this season, almost 200 more than any other SEC running back. His 11 rushing touchdowns are also the second most in the conference. He now has six 100+ rushing yard performances this season, four of which have come against SEC competition.
Stock UP: Richard Jibunor - EDGE, Troy
Jibunor was a highly sought-after prospect coming out of high school, earning offers from the likes of Alabama and Notre Dame and committing to Auburn. The former four-star transferred to Troy in 2019 and has built a reputation as an impressive pass rusher with the Trojans. He showed up again this weekend with the best performance of his season so far.
Jibunor had nine pressures against Louisiana-Monroe, four of which he turned into sacks. He also managed to log a season-high six defensive stops. Jibunor has the athletic traits to translate nicely to the NFL. If he can keep having games like this then he is bound to start turning the heads of scouts and front offices.
Stock DOWN: Raheim Sanders - RB, Arkansas
Sanders was my RB1 in the 2024 NFL Draft class entering the season, but he’s had a rough time of it. Injuries have plagued his campaign and limited him to just five games. He’s struggled to recapture the explosiveness and power that characterised his game last season and that showed in Week 11 against Auburn.
Sanders finished with zero yards on his eight carries in this game. He didn’t force a single missed tackle and he only managed one reception for three yards. He also fumbled the ball. It feels like Sanders is still dealing with injury issues, but whatever the reason it’s fair to say he’s been a disappointment in 2023.
Stock DOWN: Josh Newton - CB, TCU
Newton is a player with a promising NFL skillset, but he had a noticeably rough outing in Week 11. He was put in a blender by Texas’ talented receiving corps all game and struggled to contain their bevy of talented pass rushers. He was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions to go for a whopping 131 yards.
He also allowed a touchdown and conceded two penalties. He finished the game with a passer rating when targeted of 127.4. That’s not the kind of game you expect to see from a player as experienced as Newton and he’ll be hoping to rectify over the Horned Frog’s last two games.