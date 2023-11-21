2024 NFL Draft: Week 12 Prospect Stock Report
By Jack Brentnall
Week 12 of the 2023 college football season is in the books. Which prospects boosted their draft stock? And which saw it take a tumble? Here are four prospects who saw their stock shift after this weekend.
Stock UP: Devin Neal - RB, Kansas
Neal has been making a name for himself all season and he saved one of his best performances for the Sunflower Showdown with Kansas State in Week 12. Neal rushed for 138 yards on his 18 carries, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt. He also managed to score three touchdowns. 104 of those yards came after contact and he also forced 12 missed tackles.
Neal has now amassed 1,103 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on his 173 carries this season whilst adding 214 yards as a receiver. With ideal size (5-11, 210) and an excellent athletic profile, Neal is the kind of player who should make an impact on Sundays. Games like this are certainly going to catch the eyes of NFL scouts.
Stock UP: Nate Wiggins - CB, Clemson
The matchup between Clemson and North Carolina was always going to be a great one, with plenty of notable draft prospects on either side. One who set himself apart from the competition in Week 12 was Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins. He was tested frequently by Drake Maye but got the better of the Tar Heels’ passing attack.
Wiggins was targeted 11 times, allowing just five receptions. Only three of those catches went for first downs. He also managed to chip in with an interception, a pass breakup, and an absolutely incredible forced fumble to prevent a touchdown. It was truly an outstanding performance all round on the biggest of stages.
Stock UP: Troy Franklin - WR, Oregon
The 2024 NFL Draft class looks set to be historically deep at wide receiver. One of the names who is beginning to earn buzz as a potential first round pick is Ducks receiver Franklin. The former four-star recruit is having a career year and is establishing a reputation as one of the most fearsome deep threats in college football.
In Week 12 he had eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State. Bo Nix had a perfect passer rating when targeting Franklin. Franklin now leads the Pac-12 in receiving yards (1,221), receiving touchdowns (13), and yards per route run (3.61). With good size and electric speed, don’t be surprised if he sneaks into the back half of the first round on draft night.
Stock DOWN: Joe Milton - QB, Tennessee
There was a lot of talk during the offseason about potential breakout candidates at quarterback. Milton was a name that garnered plenty of focus, with speculation that he could elevate his game now that he finally earned a starting opportunity in his sixth season of college football. Whilst his ungodly traits are evident every time he steps on the field, the production hasn’t followed and Week 12 was the latest example of that.
Milton looked out of sorts against Georgia. Once again he struggled with accuracy, completing just 56.7% of his passes. He threw for just 147 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt, and didn’t have a touchdown pass. His passer rating of 69.7 was the second worst mark of his season, behind another poor showing in Week 7 against Texas A&M.