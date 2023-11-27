2024 NFL Draft: Week 13 Prospect Stock Report
By Jack Brentnall
The 2023 college football regular season came to a close this weekend, and with it came some noteworthy performances from NFL Draft prospects. But who gave their stock one last boost? And who saw it fall? Here are four prospects who saw their stock shift after Week 13.
Stock UP: Audric Estimé - RB, Notre Dame
Estimé has been an excellent running back for Notre Dame over the past two seasons and has really elevating his stock this year with some outstanding performances. He saved his best performance for Stanford in Week 13. Estimé was absolutely incredible, accounting for almost half of the Fighting Irish’s 521 scrimmage yards.
He rushed for 238 yards on 25 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. 59% of this yardage came after contact, with Estimé managing to force 15 missed tackles. He also produced eight explosive carries. Estimé’s combination of size, power, and contact balance translates very well to the NFL level and he will no doubt have earned plenty of admirers with this performance.
Stock UP: Ben Sinnott - TE, Kansas State
Sinnott has been rising up draft boards with his performances for the Wildcats this season and in Week 13 he put in his best performance yet. He finished the game with 10 catches for 136 yards (both single game career bests) and a touchdown against Iowa State. On those 10 receptions he managed to force four missed tackles and he had five first downs.
Sinnott is a smooth and natural route runner with movement skills you don’t often see in a player of his size. Add in his toughness and tenacity as a blocker and you have a player that the NFL is going to have a lot of time for. Sinnott has already accepted an invite from the Senior Bowl - keep a close eye on him in Mobile.
Stock UP: Chris Braswell - EDGE, Alabama
Dallas Turner might be the big name in the trenches for the Crimson Tide, but Braswell has been just as good this year and will have risen up draft boards with a number of hugely impressive performances. He had another one in Week 13, with an excellent showing against rivals Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
Braswell managed to finish the game with six pressures, including two sacks, on just 18 pass rushing snaps. He was also responsible for helping to force a fumble as Alabama ran out 27-24 winners. Braswell is a well-built and powerful defensive end who also showcases some nice quickness out of his stance. He’s a name that should rise up boards during the pre-draft process.
Stock UP: DJ James - CB, Auburn
There are games in each player’s season that you circle as must-watch performances from an NFL Draft context. For DJ James, one of those games came in Week 13 as Auburn faced off against Alabama. Unfortunately for James and the Tigers, he fell short of expectation and had a difficult day in coverage.
James was only targeted five times but he allowed three completions. Those completions went for a whopping 110 yards and two of them went for touchdowns. This was a deciding factor in what ended up as a very close game. James will no doubt be disappointed with the performance he put in.