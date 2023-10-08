2024 NFL Draft: Week 6 Prospect Stock Report
By Jack Brentnall
Stock UP: Carson Beck - QB, Georgia
It might be his first year as a starter, but Beck has looked good for Georgia so far this season. After some nice showings early in the season the question was always going to be whether he could sustain it and whether he could do it consistently against SEC competition. Week 6 was further evidence that he is more than capable of doing just that.
Beck looked masterful as the Bulldogs made light work of a previously unbeaten Kentucky team. He completed 77.8% of his passes against the Wildcats, throwing for 389 yards at an average of 10.8 yards per attempt. He threw for four touchdowns and just one pick. Beck feels like a prospect who could return to get another season as a starter under his belt, but games like this will boost his stock regardless of when he declares.
Stock UP: Edgerrin Cooper - LB, Texas A&M
A former four-star recruit in his second year as a starter, Cooper is no stranger to the big stages of the SEC. His performance this weekend against Alabama though was particularly impressive and will no doubt have piqued the interest of NFL scouts everywhere.
Cooper finished that game with nine defensive stops, the second most of any FBS defender in Week 6. He also managed to force a fumble and provide three sacks as a blitzer. Cooper was named to the 2024 Senior Bowl Watchlist ahead of the season and he is definitely going to be a name to keep an eye on as the season continues.
Stock UP: Xavier Restrepo - WR, Miami
The Miami-Georgia Tech game made headlines for all of the wrong reasons, with Mario Cristobal’s perplexing play calling handing the game to the Yellow Jackets in the dying seconds. That said, it is important to not let that overshadow another very good performance from the redshirt junior receiver.
Restrepo put up impressive numbers against Georgia Tech, logging career highs in catches (12) and yards (143). This was the latest in a run of great games this season as he has established a dynamic connection with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Restrepo has just one drop on 37 catchable targets so far this season and he leads the ACC with 4.29 yards per route run. That figure ranks sixth in the FBS. He might not be the biggest or the fastest, but Restrepo has shown himself to be a very productive receiver.
Stock DOWN: Devin Leary - QB, Kentucky
Leary had looked good coming into this weekend. The former NC State signal caller looks at home in Kentucky and has taken well to Liam Coen’s offense. The question however was always going to be about whether or not he could translate that form to a top opponent in Georgia.
Unfortunately for both Leary and Kentucky, that wasn’t the case in Week 6. He looked out of sorts for the entire game and just could not get anything done against the Bulldogs’ defense. Whilst he didn’t turn the ball over, he just could not consistently get it to his receivers. Leary completed just 10 of 26 passes for a total of 128 yards. He also took a sack on three of his seven pressured dropbacks.
Stock DOWN: JaQuan Sheppard - CB, Maryland
Going up against Ohio State is always going to be a tough test, especially if you are a cornerback trying to guard a perenially stacked receiving corps. That was the job that Sheppard was tasked with in Week 6 and he had a tough time of it.
The former Cincinnati Bearcat and 2024 Senior Bowl Watchlist member allowed four catches on five targets. Those receptions went for a whopping 129 yards at a scarcely believable average of 32.3 yards per catch. This included a big 58-yard completion to Marvin Harrison Jr.