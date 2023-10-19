2024 NFL FULL FIRST ROUND MOCK DRAFT: 4 Quarterbacks taken in First Round
Almost 6 weeks through the NFL season, their are plenty of teams still in the playoff hunt. However teams are still doing their homework and dissecting each and every draft prospect to see who they want to take in April. Here is my first 2024 mock draft of the year
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Despite already having Justin Fields, GM Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Eberflus decide to grab their choice at QB which happens to be a generational talent in Caleb Williams. Williams's arm talent is otherworldly. His ability to keep plays alive is Patrick Mahomes-esque while also being a great runner. He has it all and the Bears don't miss out.
2. Chicago Bears: Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State
Thanks to the Panthers, the Bears are granted back-to-back selections and take one of the greatest receiving prospects ever to help out their young QB they took just a pick ago. Harrison possess every skill you want in a receiver and instantly becomes a top 15-20 wideout in the league.
3. Denver Broncos: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Sean Payton sees enough of Russell Wilson in his first year as Head Coach and decides to move on. The Broncos take the big-armed Maye in hopes of being competitive again. Maye would go first overall in the previous year's drafts that didn't feature Caleb Williams but still find himself going third here.
4. Arizona Cardinals: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Despite injury and positional value, the Cardinals grab one of the best offensive weapons in the draft to boost a depleted offense. Bowers blocks like an offensive lineman while also running routes as well as anyone. He could be the greatest TE prospect ever and the Cardinals don't miss out.
5. New York Giants: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Giants miss out on the first two quarterbacks in the draft so instead of reaching for one, they take the best offensive lineman in the class to help a struggling unit. The powerful Fashanu might've been the first lineman off the board last year but nonetheless finds himself in a similar spot this year.
6. New England Patriots: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Similar to the Giants, the Patriots miss out on the first two quarterbacks so they turn their attention to the offensive line. They take Alt who is an immediate difference maker and helps the Patriots take a step back towards greatness.
7. Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Vikings decided to pass on Kool-Aid Mckinstry or Michael Penix and instead chose Turner to improve an aging defensive line. Turner is an all-around difference-maker and helps Minnesota immediately.
8. Tennessee Titans: Kool-Aid Mckinstry, CB, Alabama
The Titans choose to select the best corner in the draft with their pick. Mcinkstry has been dominant during his tenure with the Crimson Tide and could quite possibly be a top corner in the NFL soon.
9. Green Bay Packers: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
The Packers pass on WR and instead choose to start replacing their older offensive line in an effort to protect their young quarterback Jordan Love. Latham has some of the best hands in the draft and uses them well to engage and sustain his blocks.
10. New Orleans Saints: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Verse could easily go inside the top seven and be the first defender off the board. Instead, he falls to ten and the Saints don't wait a second to take advantage of it. Verse instantly becomes a nightmare for every opposing offensive line in the league.
11. Atlanta Falcons: Demeion "Chop" Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
I thought about Malik Nabers here but instead, the Falcons bolster up their pass rush and find the long-term replacement for Bud Dupree in the explosive Chop Robinson.
12. Arizona Cardinals: Laiatu Latu, LB, UCLA
After taking Brock Bowers at number 4 overall, the Cardinals move to the other side and take Latu. If he can pass all medical checks, Latu has the chance to be the steal of the draft. He can rush the passer as well as anyone while also being able to cover out in space and stuff the run.
13. Indianapolis Colts: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Colts take Mims here to protect their superstar rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. When Mims has been healthy he's been one of the top linemen in the country. The Colts could find themselves picking higher than this with Richardson being done for the year.
14. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The Raiders know Jimmy Garoppolo isn't their long term solution at QB so they opt to take the 20 year old Ewers at 14. If developed properly, Ewers could be a top NFL QB someday. He showcases a big arm while also being able to extend plays with his legs at times.
15. Washington Commanders: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Commanders don't get one of the first tier edge rushers but Tuimoloau isn't far off. He provides instant help to Chase Young on that defensive line as the former Buckeyes could pair up to wreak havoc on the opposing offensive.
16. New York Jets: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Jets don't pick high enough to get one of the top offensive linemen so they look to the outside and pair the extraordinary Egbuka with his former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Bengals continue to get LSU weapons and take Nabers to help Joe Burrow out some more. Taking Nabers also relieves the Bengals of having to pay Tee Higgins.
18. Los Angeles Chargers: Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Chargers take the best interior defensive lineman in Newton to help their run defense in a division with Isiah Pacheco, Javonte Williams, and Josh Jacobs.
19. Los Angeles Rams: Kalen King, CB, Penn State
After trading Jalen Ramsey this past offseason, the Rams take the lengthy King to start rebuilding a secondary that needs some help.
20. Houston Texans: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
To help out their young quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans take Keon Coleman. The large and sure-hands receiver is having an incredible year for the Seminoles which has caused him to jump up draft boards.
21. Seattle Seahawks: Maason Smith, DL, LSU
Michael Penix was in serious contention here but I decided to have the Seahawks improve their defensive lines with the incredible athletic Smith. SEC defenders have had a good track record as professionals and Maason Smith looks to continue that in Seattle.
22. Dallas Cowboys: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Cowboys takes one of the most prolific receivers in the country in in the strong and exciting Odunze as Dallas is in search of more weapons to help Dak.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Steelers picked up Wiggins to improve their secondary and replace Patrick Peterson. Add Wiggins to Joey Porter on the other side and the Steelers have a solid young secondary.
24. Buffalo Bills: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
The Bills use their first round pick on an edge rusher to replace Von Miller eventually. Trice needs some work but he can be developed into a really nice player.
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Penix Jr. , QB, Washington
The "fall" of Penix stops here as the Bucs scoop him up. Baker Mayfield has been okay for them but he's not the future for them. Penix comes in and completely rejuvenates a franchise looking to get back to the Super Bowl.
26. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kamren Kitchens, S, Miami
Jacksonville looks to put the finishing touches on a successful rebuild by getting better on defense. They pick up arguably the best safety in the class in the versatile Kitchens.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
The Ravens choose to boost up their offensive line and take Suamataia to protect Lamar Jackson while also providing help in their powerful run game.
28. Detroit Lions: Graham Barton, OT, Duke
The Lions have been one of the most surprising teams this season so far. Starting out 5-1 the Lions are in prime position to make a playoff push, they take Barton who fits what Dan Campbell preaches in a player while providing help to the offensive line. The Lions continue to build a solid roster as they are one of the most exciting teams in the league.
29. Miami Dolphins: Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
The Dolphins choose to keep Taylor in Miami as they take the explosive defensive lineman to continue to be a dominant force around the NFL.
30. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
San Francisco gets Brock Purdy another weapon in the speed threat Xavier Worthy. Worthy can play in the slot and fits a lot of what Kyle Shanahan and the Niners do on offense.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Chiefs wide receiving core isn't their strength so they take the Georgia transfer, Mitchell, to help out Mahomes even more. They need other positions but taking them would be a bit of a reach here.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
The Eagles land one of the best defensive players in the draft here at 32 with DeJean. After focusing on the interior during the draft the last couple of years, the Eagles move outside and improve the secondary with the tough and aggressive Cooper Dejean.