2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals replace Tee Higgins, Vikings find new QB in post free agency mock
The dust has largely settled on NFL free agency and a lot has changed for the 2024 NFL draft. The Falcons no longer need a quarterback, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line and the Bears have gone all in on Caleb Williams.
We are still early in the process, but I did add two trades to this mock draft.
Giants send 1.06, 4.107 and a 2025 5th to the Chargers for 1.06, and a 2025 7th
Patriots send 2.34 and a 2025 5th to the Bengals for Tee Higgins
Without further ado, let's dive into this post free agency mock.
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Raiders could certainly address the offensive line here, but their secondary is in desperate need of a talent infusion. Jack Jones, who is coming off a solid year, and Brandon Facyson, who missed most of the year due to injury, are listed as the team's starting outside corners. Mitchell would be a Day 1 starter. He had a great career at Toledo and followed it up with a stellar performance during Senior Bowl practices. He can press and play off coverage. Adding him would go a long way in reshaping this defense.
14. New Orleans Saints - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Trevor Penning experiment has gone poorly to this point. Penalties and sacks have marred his game in limited playing time. Kicking him inside or benching him altogether are not out of the question. That opens the door for the Saints to take Fashanu. He is one of the most athletic tackles in this class. He moves so fluidly for a man his size, which pairs nicely with the requisite length and size to play the position at the NFL level. He will need to get stronger and continue to refine his game, but his ceiling is incredibly high.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Bowers is the second-highest graded player on my board. Yet, he slides all the way here due to positional value and a rare class of receivers and offensive tackles. This works out great for Indy, who needs an upgrade at tight end. Bowers is an elite receiver for the position with great route running and hands. He is not as reliable in contested catch situations as a number of tight ends, but I think Shane Steichen would maximize his skill set and line him up all over the formation to create mismatches. Anthony Richardson would greatly benefit as well.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Damien Lewis exited for big money in Carolina. That opens the door for the Seahawks to keep Fautanu home. I actually believe Fautanu's NFL future could very easily be at tackle, but he has the athleticism and power to excel at guard. Having a player with position versatility is never a bad thing either. Whether it is Geno Smith or Sam Howell under center, Seattle needs to invest in protecting the quarterback.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tailese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Jaguars could go a number of ways with this pick, but after watching Trevor Lawrence get beat up behind a porous offensive line last year, addressing that unit feels like the best option. Bringing in Mitch Morse solves the hole at center and allows Jacksonville to look for improvement at tackle. Cam Robinson was fairly average in his return from a PED suspension to open the season. The Jaguars can either keep Robinson for competition at left tackle or move on from him to save over $17 million in cap space. Fuaga played right tackle at Oregon State, but could make the move down the line. He could also be a candidate to start on the right and move Anton Harrison to the left side, which is where he played in college. Fuaga is one of the most powerful blockers in this class and has great size for the position.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The Bengals find Tee Higgins' replacement right away. Thomas is cut from the same cloth as a big-bodied receiver who can win downfield. He posted a scorching 4.33 40-time at the combine after measuring in at just under 6'3". He is also coming off a season where he led the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. I think Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase would both benefit from adding Thomas to this offense.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Latu is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He is such a polished pass rusher with an incredible array of moves. I wanted to have him come off the board earlier, but it was hard to find a spot for him. His medical history will also likely push him down a few spots. The Rams would greatly benefit from adding his pass-rushing ability opposite Byron Young. With Aaron Donald retiring, Los Angeles will need to retool their pass rush.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Steelers have revamped their quarterback room, signed a talented linebacker from their division rival and traded away their leading wide receiver. In short, it has been a busy offseason. Pittsburgh could go with a replacement for Diontae Johnson here, but I opted to continue bolstering the offensive line. Dan Moore has struggled throughout his career in Pittsburgh. Mims is a bit untested, having missed time due to injury in his lone year as a starter, although he did start in the College Football Playoff in 2022. He told teams at the combine that he took reps in practice at left tackle all season long as well. Pairing him with his former teammate Broderick Jones would give Pittsburgh quality bookends to its offensive line.
21. Miami Dolphins - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
Miami has lost a lot in free agency. They have plugged some of those holes already and reshaped their secondary in the process, but the offensive line needs some work. Powers-Johnson is a beast on the interior, capable of lining up at either center or guard. Coming off a strong season for Oregon, he dominated the Senior Bowl and put together a strong showing at the combine. He would be a Day 1 starter for the Dolphins.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Philly desperately needs to get younger and build depth at corner. James Bradberry turns 31 in August and is coming off a rough year. Meanwhile, Darius Slay is already 33. DeJean is someone I think would have risen up draft boards if he had been able to test at the combine. He is a great athlete with good size and length for the position. He had seven career interceptions at Iowa and is not afraid to come up in run support. He is going to be a starter for a long time in the NFL.
23. Minnesota Vikings via Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Never fear Vikings fans, there is another quarterback coming to compete with Sam Darnold. Penix has arguably the strongest arm in this draft class. He can spray it all over the field. His production over the past two seasons with Washington was nothing short of stellar. His accuracy leaves something to be desired at times, but if Minnesota wants to find a quarterback capable of stretching the field and getting the ball to its playmakers of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson (when he is healthy), Penix is a great fit.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Guyton, OL, Oklahoma
After 13 seasons as the Cowboys left tackle, Tyron Smith left in free agency. How Dallas is going to fill that void is not quite clear. Tyler Smith could slide over after spending the year at guard. Terrence Steele has also started on the left side in the past. Either way, the Cowboys seem like they will need offensive line help. Guyton is likely not a Day 1 starter, but his potential is through the roof. He brings raw power and great movement skills to the table. He flashed his promise during some strong reps at the Senior Bowl as well. He will need some refining, but if Dallas helps him realize his potential, it might end up with another All-Pro caliber tackle.