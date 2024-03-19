2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals replace Tee Higgins, Vikings find new QB in post free agency mock
The dust has largely settled on NFL free agency and a lot has changed for the 2024 NFL draft. The Falcons no longer need a quarterback, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line and the Bears have gone all in on Caleb Williams.
We are still early in the process, but I did add two trades to this mock draft.
Giants send 1.06, 4.107 and a 2025 5th to the Chargers for 1.06, and a 2025 7th
Patriots send 2.34 and a 2025 5th to the Bengals for Tee Higgins
Without further ado, let's dive into this post free agency mock.
25. Green Bay Packers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Packers secondary has taken some hits since the start of the 2023 season. The team traded away Rasul Douglas before the deadline and then lost their top three safeties in free agency. They already soften the blow with the signing of Xavier McKinney from the Giants, but more reinforcements are likely required. Wiggins is an excellent cover man with insane speed and great effort. He is a bit slight, weighing in at 173 pounds, but he could be an excellent rotational option as he continues to fill out his frame in the NFL.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Tampa Bay's biggest mission entering the offseason was keeping its core together. The Bucs were very successful, agreeing to long-term extensions with Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, while finding a way to keep Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. However, Aaron Stinnie left in free agency and Ryan Jensen retired, creating a big need on the interior of the Buccaneer's offensive line. Barton has the position flexibility to fill either hole, having started his career at Duke playing center before spending the past three years at left tackle. He could be a plug-and-play option at left guard in 2024.
27. Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans - Jer'Zahn Newton, DL, Illinois
Arizona signed three different free agents along their defensive line and I don't think any of them would be as impactful in this defense as Newton. He can provide an immediate interior pass-rushing presence. He is a bit undersized, but has a knack for finding his way into the backfield and plenty of experience sliding up and down the defensive line. I think Jonathan Gannon would love to get his hands on him.
28. Buffalo Bills - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Buffalo has a couple of needs, but none bigger than wide receiver. The Bills signed Curtis Samuel in free agency, but the veteran has eclipsed 700 receiving yards just once in his career. Mitchell is a bigger receiver with a knack for scoring touchdowns and excellent straight-line speed. He will need to show more consistent effort on his routes at the next level, but he should have no problem creating separation. Josh Allen would love to air it out to a speedy player like Mitchell.
29. Detroit Lions - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Lions traded for Carlton Davis to bolster the secondary, but they still need a bit more. Detroit had one of the worst pass defenses in the league this past year and just lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson. McKinstry is a rock-solid option with really good cover skills. He did not generate much ball production, but few players, especially corners, earned Nick Saban's trust to start as a true freshman. McKinstry brings plenty of high-level starting experience and great length to the table as well. He did not work out at the combine due to an injury, so we will have to see how he looks at his Pro Day.
30. Baltimore Ravens - J.C. Latham, OL, Alabama
I am a bit lower on Latham than the consensus, but this would be a fantastic landing spot for him. Latham is a big mauler who is still improving his technique. His size and power jump out at you on tape. He has massive lands, which allow him to control defenders when he gets his hand placement right. With the Ravens losing both starting guards in free agency and trading away starting right tackle Morgan Moses, offensive line is a clear need and I think Latham could start at right tackle or kick inside to play guard with his size and strength.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
San Francisco has done a nice job addressing needs on defense with the signing of De'Vondre Campbell and Leonard Floyd in addition to trading for Maliek Collins. However, they have not done much to address the offensive line, which was an issue throughout the season. Suamataia is a former five-star recruit who has started at both left tackle and right tackle. He could contend for the starting right tackle job this year while continuing to refine his game, making him a potential successor to Trent Williams whenever the future Hall-of-Famer decides to retire.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defense dragged the team to another championship. Even after trading for Marquise Brown, Brett Veach needs to add more to this receiver room. McConkey is an excellent wideout with inside-outside versatility. He is undersized, but his understanding of space and reliable hands helps him stand out. He also just ran a sub 4.4 40 at his pro day, so speed is not an issue. The trio of Rashee Rice, Brown and McConkey would be a major improvement from a year ago.
33. Carolina Panthers - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Panthers made a smart move to find an upgrade at receiver when they acquired Diontae Johnson, but Carolina needs more. Franklin is a long, fast receiver who can work over the middle of the field and take the top off a defense. Evaluating Bryce Young fairly requires a much better supporting cast.
34. Cincinnati Bengals via New England Patriots - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
After selecting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round, the Bengals can find a new offensive tackle with the pick they acquire in the Tee Higgins trade. Morgan had a great career at Arizona, but had an uneven week in Mobile. He has the chops to be a long-term starter, potentially on the interior.
35. Arizona Cardinals - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Robinson is an unreal athlete, which he demonstrated at the combine. However, he lacks ideal length on the edge and did not have much college production. I like him as a rotational pass rusher with the potential to become an every-down player.
36. Washington Commanders - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Braswell is not as well known as his teammate Dallas Turner, but he has come a long way in his time at Alabama. He has good length and power off the edge. For a Commanders team that traded away its top two edge rushers last season, this would be a welcome addition.