2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals replace Tee Higgins, Vikings find new QB in post free agency mock

The dust has largely settled on NFL free agency and a lot has changed for the 2024 NFL draft. The Falcons no longer need a quarterback, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line and the Bears have gone all in on Caleb Williams.

We are still early in the process, but I did add two trades to this mock draft.

Giants send 1.06, 4.107 and a 2025 5th to the Chargers for 1.06, and a 2025 7th

Patriots send 2.34 and a 2025 5th to the Bengals for Tee Higgins

Without further ado, let's dive into this post free agency mock.