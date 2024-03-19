2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals replace Tee Higgins, Vikings find new QB in post free agency mock
The dust has largely settled on NFL free agency and a lot has changed for the 2024 NFL draft. The Falcons no longer need a quarterback, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line and the Bears have gone all in on Caleb Williams.
We are still early in the process, but I did add two trades to this mock draft.
Giants send 1.06, 4.107 and a 2025 5th to the Chargers for 1.06, and a 2025 7th
Patriots send 2.34 and a 2025 5th to the Bengals for Tee Higgins
Without further ado, let's dive into this post free agency mock.
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Chargers secondary was one of the worst in the league last season. Lassiter is quicker than he is fast, but he has some impressive tape at Georgia and posted an elite three-cone time at the combine. He should be a high-end CB2 at the next level.
38. Tennessee Titans - Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Tennessee is in need of a versatile defensive lineman who can move around the formation and Robinson fits the bill. He put together a very strong showing at the Senior Bowl and has even started to earn first-round buzz. I'm not quite there, but I think he could be an impact player on this Titans defense.
39. Carolina Panthers via New York Giants - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
Let's be clear, I don't anticipate Elliss replacing the production of Brian Burns, at least not right away. Elliss is a bit undersized, but has a knack for disrupting the passer. He is coming off a breakout season that featured 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
40. Washington Commanders via Chicago Bears - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The Commanders have their new franchise quarterback, but they now need to protect him. Paul is a giant at 6'7" with 36-plus-inch arms. He is still learning how to use that size in his favor against smaller, faster defenders, but his intangibles make him worth a shot here for Washington.
41. Green Bay Packers via New York Jets - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Packers continue to rebuild their secondary. Nubin has a nose for the football and the speed to get to his spot. He should be a Day 1 starter and would form a really fun pairing for Green Bay with Xavier McKinney.
42. Houston Texans via Minnesota Vikings - Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
I was a bit worried about Fiske when he measured in at the Senior Bowl with 31-inch arms, but then he dominated the competition all week and dazzled at the combine. He would help replace Maliek Collins, whom the Texans traded to San Francisco this offseason.
43. Atlanta Falcons - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
A.J. Terrell is great and I am a fan of Clark Phillips, but this secondary could use some more depth. Tampa is a long, tall corner who excels in jump ball situations. Atlanta's defense would seem a whole lot more imposing with Tampa and Dallas Turner in the fold.
44. Las Vegas Raiders - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Nix's slide finally ends. It's not that I don't like him as a player, I just don't know if he has the same physical traits as the other quarterbacks in this class. He is incredibly bright though and can facilitate an offense when he has talent around him. Throwing to Davante Adams in Las Vegas seems like a pretty good outcome.
45. New Orleans Saints - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Michael Thomas' time in New Orleans is up and the Saints need to find more playmakers. Wilson was one of the biggest winners at the Senior Bowl, showing what he could do outside of Michigan's run-heavy offense. He does not have the biggest catch radius, but he should bring some speed to this offense.
46. Indianapolis Colts - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Perhaps the Colts will feel confident rolling out Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II at safety, but I'm not willing to bet on that. Hicks would have been a big riser had he been healthy enough to participate in the Senior Bowl. However, his tape shows a player who loves big hits and flies to the football. He has the tools to be an impact player.
47. New York Giants via Seattle Seahawks - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Giants desperately lack size at receiver. Coleman would offer a different skill set from pretty much any player currently on New York's roster. He is a below-average separator, but he wins with his physicality and athleticism. His catch radius is ridiculous. That alone should help Daniel Jones and eventually J.J. McCarthy.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The NFL combine 40-yard dash record holder sneaks inside the top 50 here. After losing Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville brought in Gabe Davis, but they still need someone to take the top off. Worthy is undersized, but he plays tough and can be a versatile weapon.