2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals replace Tee Higgins, Vikings find new QB in post free agency mock
The dust has largely settled on NFL free agency and a lot has changed for the 2024 NFL draft. The Falcons no longer need a quarterback, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line and the Bears have gone all in on Caleb Williams.
We are still early in the process, but I did add two trades to this mock draft.
Giants send 1.06, 4.107 and a 2025 5th to the Chargers for 1.06, and a 2025 7th
Patriots send 2.34 and a 2025 5th to the Bengals for Tee Higgins
Without further ado, let's dive into this post free agency mock.
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The Bengals continue to load up on offense after signing two starting safeties and bolstering the defensive line with Sheldon Rankins. Cincy also signed Mike Gesicki, but that should not stop them from taking Sanders. He has great burst for the position and a ton of receiving production from college. Joe Burrow would be thrilled with this draft class.
50. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
The Eagles have been trying to find depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the form of Olamide Zaccheus, Julio Jones and now Devante Parker. Pearsall is a much better option, capable of playing in the slot or out wide. He is a really impressive athlete with good hands.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
I am much higher on Hart than most. I tend to favor bigger, longer corners, and Hart fits that mold exactly. He lacks short area quickness, but has good overall speed. Pairing him with Joey Porter Jr. would give the Steelers one of the longest corner duos in the league.
52. Los Angeles Rams - Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Let's be clear, Orhorhoro is not going to replace Aaron Donald, but that does not mean the Rams should ignore the position, because there is no one like Donald. Orhorhoro has the versatility to slide up and down the defensive line and great quickness off the line.
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
On one hand, this is a quality player at a position of need coming off the board to the Eagles in the middle of the second round. On the other, it is too easy to give Philly yet another player from Georgia. All jokes aside, Bullard would be a welcome addition to one of the worst secondaries in the league last year.
54. Cleveland Browns - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Despite bringing back Za'Darius Smith, the Browns still need help at edge rusher. They lack depth behind Smith and Myles Garrett. Isaac is not nearly as explosive an athlete as his former teammate Chop Robinson, but he is longer and further along in his development as a pass rusher. He would be a solid rotational player who could take over for Smith down the line.
55. Miami Dolphins - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
It was not a great combine for Trice. He ran the 40 well, but measured in well below average in a number of key areas, notably arm length and hand size. That being said, the Dolphins only care about speed (kidding), and Trice has some excellent film to fall back on. He had 16 sacks in his final two seasons at Washington and Miami needs someone to impact the game while Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips get healthy.
56. Dallas Cowboys - Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
This is probably a bit further than Frazier should and will slide on draft day, but it also happens to be a great fit for Dallas. After losing Tyler Biadasz, Dallas does not have a clear successor at center. Frazier can anchor the pivot point after a standout career for the Mountaineers.
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Shaq Barrett is now in Miami, which means the Bucs need some help at edge rusher. Kneeland has had a great pre-draft process starting at the Senior Bowl and extending into the combine. He lacks college production, Tampa would be betting on his athletic traits.
58. Green Bay Packers - Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
Green Bay values positional versatility along the offensive line very highly. After losing Jon Runyan in free agency, they will be looking for some help on the interior. Puni is a college tackle who projects to play inside at the next level. Expect him to be in the mix to start as a rookie.
59. Houston Texans - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Houston actually has a good amount of depth at receiver, but Polk would be a very fun addition to the group. He is explosive off the line and a very good athlete downfield. He is coming off a breakout season that featured more than 1,100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
60. Buffalo Bills - Christian Haynes, G, UConn
The Bills lost Mitch Morse in free agency and generally need some help along the interior of the offensive line. Haynes is one of the best athletes among interior linemen in this class. Keeping Josh Allen protected has to be a priority for Buffalo.
61. Detroit Lions - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
The Lions brought in Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal, offering help for this year, but not solving the long-term problem across from Aidan Hutchinson. Booker is raw and inexperienced, but he had a fantastic season at Kansas after transferring from Minnesota. A year where he can learn would go a long way.
62. Baltimore Ravens - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Patrick Queen is now in Pittsburgh and even though the Ravens have Trenton Simpson, I think Cooper is a logical fit here. He fits Baltimore's aggressive scheme and would provide an athletic playmaker at a position the franchise has historically valued very highly.
63. San Francisco 49ers - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Rakestraw had a subpar combine showing, but his film is good enough to keep him in the second round. He is very quick and is not afraid to come downhill in run support. San Francisco needs some depth at the position, especially for when teams try to spread them out.
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
No word on L'Jarius Sneed's future as of yet, but the expectation is that he will be traded. That will create a major hole for the Chiefs at corner. Jackson is well traveled after stops at junior college, Alabama and Oregon. He has long arms and great burst, making him a very disruptive corner.