2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders replace Howell, Broncos find successor for Russ

Happy New Year! The NFL regular season is entering its final week and some surprising Week 17 results have shaken up the draft order in a very meaningful way. Under the old NFL format, this would be the end of the season. In a 17-game season, we still have one more week to go before we know the top 18 picking in the 2024 NFL draft.

In a year where so many teams need a quarterback, what better way to kick off the new year than with a brand new first-round mock draft! The draft order is according to Tankathon and I did not allow any trades in this one. Let's dive into what might unfold come April.