2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
Montez Sweat was a revelation for the Bears defense after arriving from the Commanders at the trade deadline. He can't do it alone though. Turner is the most explosive front seven player in this class. He got better as the year went on and posted great pass-rushing statistics. Him and Sweat would give Chicago a lethal pass-rushing duo to pair with a young, ascending secondary.
In August, it felt like a pipe dream for the Jets to land Fashanu. Perhaps the Penn State left tackle is falling victim to prospect fatigue. He gave teams and media scouts an extra year to evaluate him after opting to return for his senior year. There are some times he struggles with stronger defenders, but he is still the best pass blocker in this class. Anyone who watched the first five snaps of the Jets season, let alone all 17 games, will tell you New York desperately needs a pass protector on the left side.
Danielle Hunter is coming off an incredible season, tallying 16.5 sacks. However, he is headed for free agency and D.J. Wonnum is the only other player on the roster who tallied more than three sacks this season. Minnesota is in desperate need of additional edge rushers, even if Hunter does return. Verse is coming off an inconsistent year, but showed flashes of being a disruptive force. He has heavy hands and good play strength. In two seasons with Florida State, he racked up 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He will be an asset in run defense with the ability to grow as a pass rusher at the next level.
Denver hit the reset button at quarterback. Russell Wilson is expected to be released this offseason and Jarrett Stidham does not figure to be the long-term answer at the position. Nix is coming off a strong week at the Senior Bowl and has an abundance of starting experience. He is very accurate and plays the game like a point guard. I'm not saying he is Drew Brees, but he plays a bit like him, and we all know how successful Sean Payton was crafting an offense for him. I like this fit for Nix.
The Raiders are at an interesting crossroads right now for the franchise. They hired Antonio Pierce after a successful stint as the interim coach and they have a pair of top-tier stars in Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Otherwise, this roster does not have many sure things moving forward. Aidan O'Connell played well above expectations, but he has not locked up the starting spot. This is a strong quarterback class and the Raiders should take advantage. Penix is a prolific passer with the ability to hit any spot on the field. He has an extensive injury history and he is not likely to improve much at the NFL level, but he should be a quality starter from Day 1.
New Orleans needs help in both trenches. The Saints have been borrowing from Peter to pay Paul for a long time and the bill is going to come due eventually. Fuaga has the potential to be a building block for their offense long term. He is a fluid mover for his size and has impeccable play strength. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl as well. Adding him to an offensive line that finished 28th in pass block win rate should go a long way in getting this offense back on track for 2024.
This is way later than Bowers deserves to go. He is one of the top five players in this draft class. A run on quarterbacks, receivers and offensive linemen pushes him down the board. The Colts will gladly pounce on the opportunity to add a playmaker like Bowers. They had very limited production from the tight end position this year. Bowers would provide the offense a huge boost and give Anthony Richardson a reliable option capable of lining up all over the field.
Seattle needs reinforcements along the defensive line. Adding Leonard Williams was a wise move at the trade deadline, but that was likely just a short-term rental. Murphy is coming off a great season. He missed out on the Senior Bowl rehabbing an injury, but he should wow scouts at the combine with his athleticism. The Seahawks prioritize athletic prospects and Murphy should be no exception.