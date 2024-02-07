2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
The Jaguars took an Oklahoma offensive lineman in 2023 and I think a repeat performance is called for. Jacksonville's offensive line underperformed all season long. They ranked 29th in pass-block win-rate and 27th in run-block win-rate this season. Trevor Lawrence was injured for a large portion of the season due to the number of hits he took. Guyton has the highest ceiling of any offensive lineman in this draft class. His athleticism is off the charts for a player his size. He is definitely a bit of a work in progress when it comes to his technique, but his upside is too exciting to pass up.
Jonah Williams' time in Cincinnati is likely up. He has voiced his displeasure in the past and his contract is up. Latham is a powerful right tackle with tons of upside. He is a bit inconsistent, as anyone who watched him against Michigan can tell you. Long term, he has all the physical tools to be a Pro Bowl level tackle in the NFL. Even if he is not a lock to start on Day 1, the Bengals need to prioritize Joe Burrow's protection long term.
Los Angeles won a Super Bowl going all in on stars. Now, the Rams are building this roster through the draft. Arnold is a solid cover corner who plays the position like a safety. I actually mean that in a good way. He is not afraid of contact and excels as an open-field tackler. He had great ball production this year as well, with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. This defense is lacking a true No. 1 corner and Arnold could very well develop into that in just a few seasons.
Yes, Pittsburgh just drafted Joey Porter Jr. last season, but the Steelers still need help at corner. Chandon Sullivan and Levi Wallace are free agents and Patrick Peterson will turn 34 in July. Wiggins is a good athlete who will wow with his effort. He has great open-field speed and does a nice job playing the ball in coverage. The biggest knock on him is his slight frame. Wiggins is listed at 175 pounds in a lot of places. If he can fill out that frame a bit while still keeping his speed, this could be a steal for the Steelers.
Miami was one of the most injured teams in the league this year and its entire starting interior offensive line is not under contract for next season. Fautanu cannot fill every spot obviously, but he has the versatility to plug in any of those openings. He played left tackle at Washington almost exclusively, but his build and play style make scouts believe his future is on the interior at the next level. He would be a plug-and-play option for the Dolphins as they look to rebuild their line in front of Tua Tagovailoa.
Philly collapsed in the second half of the season. Their secondary started to show its warts down the stretch, with James Bradberry looking way past his prime, Kevin Byard failing to live up to expectations and the combo of Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo showing their inexperience when called upon. McKinstry cannot solve all of that, but he would be a steadying force for this unit. He is about as polished as they come for college cornerbacks. He won't blow people away with his athleticism, but he checks the boxes for what teams look for in a perimeter player. If the Eagles want to maximize their Super Bowl window, this is the way to go.
Newton is a bit undersized, but he is a fun player to watch. He can make opposing linemen look foolish with his ability to split double teams and impact the passer. His 18 career sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss are great numbers for an interior defensive lineman. With the Texans looking to build on their surprising playoff run, adding Newton next to Will Anderson Jr. would be a very fun combo. The two would give Houston three clear defensive building blocks on that side of the ball, along with Derek Stingley Jr.
CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He had an incredible year, finishing just 50 yards behind Tyreek Hill for the league's receiving crown. However, Dallas got very little production from any other receiver on its offense. Michael Gallup has dealt with injuries his whole career and it finally seems like Brandin Cooks is beginning to fall off. Adding Thomas would give the Cowboys an infusion of speed and big-play ability. At 6'4", he would be a welcome addition to this offense for Dak Prescott.