2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
The Packers have seemingly found another franchise quarterback and have surrounded him with playmakers. Now, they just need to ensure he is protected. Powers-Johnson dominated the Senior Bowl, solidifying for many that he is the top center prospect in this draft class. Josh Myers had a rough season and is headed into the final year of his contract. Even if Myers keeps the job, Green Bay's starting right guard Jon Runyan is a pending free agent. No matter where he lines up, Powers-Johnson would be an impact starter for this team as a rookie.
If Tampa successfully brings back Mike Evans, this will be much less of a need. If Evans does leave, the Buccaneers better address that need quickly. Mitchell is not Evans, but he is a big-body receiver with the speed to open up a defense. He was a threat to score every week for Texas, racking up 11 touchdowns on the season. He is not quite as physical as you would expect for a player as tall as him, but he plays at a high level and has plenty of room to grow.
No player made more money for themselves at the Senior Bowl than Mitchell, who balled out from Day 1 of practices. He burst onto the draft radar in 2022 with five interceptions. A deeper dive would find that four of those came in one game against a bad Northern Illinois offense. His production dipped this season with just one interception. He showed everyone that the dropoff was nothing to worry about. He mirrors receivers' movements very well and has a knack for getting himself in the right position to make a play on the ball. Arizona desperately needs help in its secondary. The Cardinals ranked in the bottom five in opponents' passing yards per attempt, completion percentage, and passing touchdowns.
Perhaps this is a bit unfair to DeJean, who had a great college career, but there is a bit of uncertainty as to where he will line up at the next level. While he played corner for Iowa, there are a lot of scouts who feel he would be best at safety in the NFL. Come draft day, he likely will not be the fifth defensive back off the board, but it is hard to argue that the players who went in front of him were not deserving. For the Bills, they struggled with injuries at cornerback all year long and they need to start thinking long-term at safety. DeJean's versatility means he could plug into either spot.
Robinson was already trending in the right direction after a strong season with Missouri. The arrow for his draft stock is firmly pointing straight up after a phenomenal week in Mobile. He interestingly dropped some weight relative to the weight Mizzou listed him at, which makes me believe he intends to be an edge rusher at the next level. Putting Robinson across from Aidan Hutchinson should elevate a Lions defense on the rise. His versatility should make him even more of a threat on passing downs if Detroit wants to kick him inside.
It is hard to walk away from the Ravens AFC Championship loss and feel as though they need more help on defense. Baltimore's offense bears the burden for the postseason exit, but it had more to do with play calling than personnel in my opinion. The Ravens have capable starters at both corner spots, but are poised to lose all of their depth at the position via free agency. Brandon Stephens is also headed into a contract year. This front office has a tendency to stay ahead of needs. Adding Lassiter gives the Ravens a viable long-term starter across from Marlon Humphrey if Stephens walks or valuable depth at one of the most important positions in football.
This should come as no surprise, but the Chiefs desperately need help at receiver. Kansas City has swung and missed on a number of slot receivers in recent years. Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman have yet to develop into reliable options though. Adding McConkey would give Patrick Mahomes a reliable target with the ability to play in the slot or outside. He is coming off an injury-plagued year, but when healthy, is one of the best route runners in this class. The Chiefs do not have a weapon like him on their roster right now.
The Colton McKivitz experiment has not gone very smoothly for San Francisco. PFF has him with nine sacks allowed this season, fourth-most by any tackle in the league. He is a capable run blocker, but so is Mims, who brings a better power profile and way more upside to the table. In his limited playing time at Georgia, Mims was impressive with his ability to block in space and finish blocks. He is still a bit raw, but he has all the physical tools to excel at the next level. Keep in mind that Trent Williams cannot play forever and finding a succession plan might not be a bad idea.