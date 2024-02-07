2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
Carolina needs a decent amount of help on offense, but it has to start at receiver. Legette is going to test off the charts at the combine. He is an enticing combination of size and speed coming off a breakout season with South Carolina. He would add some much-needed big-play ability to this offense.
In this mock, the Patriots landed Drake Maye in the first round. Now, they need to give him someone to throw to. New England only had one receiver eclipse 500 receiving yards this season. Franklin is a vertical threat who can also thrive as a high-volume target.
Braswell may not be as popular as his former Alabama teammates, Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner, but he is a powerful edge rusher. Arizona passed on Anderson last year. They need pass-rushing help in a big way.
Washington gave up more sacks than any other team in the league this year not named the New York Giants. Jayden Daniels has great mobility, but he is still going to need some protection. Morgan had a strong week in Mobile. His arms are a little on the shorter side, which could win up with him kicking inside to guard, but I expect the Commanders would give him a shot at tackle first.
This is easily the biggest need the Chargers have this offseason. Their secondary has quickly deteriorated in the past year and a half. Tampa is a long, tall corner with good tracking ability. He has plenty of experience and would be in contention to start from Day 1.
Tennessee is a team in flux and lacks a clear offensive identity with Derrick Henry expected to leave in free agency. Burton would give Will Levis an exciting target with a high ceiling to grow with. For as good as DeAndre Hopkins looked this season, he will turn 32 this summer, so it would be wise for the Titans to think long-term for their receiving corps.
McCarthy slides to the Giants here. I don't think he will make it out of Round 1 on draft day, but without projecting any trades, I don't know that there are a ton of suitors for a quarterback in the back half of the round. For New York, McCarthy can come in and compete with Daniel Jones right away. If he shows promise, it would give New York a viable starter for 2025, when they can get out of Jones' contract.
The Commanders decimated their edge rusher room at the trade deadline, moving on from Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Both were pending free agents, so it made sense to capitalize on it, but now they need to replace those guys. Trice is coming off back-to-back impressive seasons at Washington, totaling 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in that time. A good combine could see him vault into the first round.